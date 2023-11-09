Dynamic duo Sakshi Malik and Abhishek Malhan join forces for a mesmerising music video on love and heartbreak

MUMBAI: Sakshi Malik, the versatile actress, lifestyle influencer, and renowned international model, known for her standout role in the film "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and her scintillating appearance in the hit song "Bom Diggy Diggy," is all set to ignite screens once more with her undeniable charisma and talent.

This time, she's teaming up with Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as FukraInsaan, for an eagerly anticipated music video that delves into the realms of love and heartbreak. Following her remarkable performance in "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety" and her unforgettable dance moves in the chart-topping song "Bom Diggy Diggy," Sakshi Malik has captured the hearts of millions across the globe. Her incredible acting skills, combined with her stunning looks and dedication to fitness, have established her as a true triple threat in the world of entertainment. With a fan base exceeding 7 million devoted followers worldwide, Sakshi has solidified her status as one of the most hot and gorgeous-looking actors in the industry.

In this upcoming music video, Sakshi Malik will join forces with Abhishek Malhan, who is widely recognized for his remarkable work in the digital realm. Their collaboration promises to be a mesmerizing journey through the nuances of love and heartbreak, leaving audiences spellbound with their exceptional chemistry and emotive performances. This venture is expected to be a sensational visual treat for fans of both Sakshi and Abhishek, as they explore the intricacies of human emotions in a narrative that will undoubtedly resonate with viewers.

Speaking about the collaboration, actor Sakshi Malik said, "Working with Abhishek has been an absolute delight. We've poured our hearts and souls into this music video, and I can't wait for our fans to witness the magic we've created. It's a story of love and heartbreak that will resonate with everyone, and I believe it's going to be something truly special."

Sakshi Malik's recent appearance in Armaan Malik's music video for "Veham" further showcased her ability to captivate audiences not just through her acting but also through her magnetic presence in the world of music. With an illustrious career that continues to ascend to greater heights, Sakshi is poised to leave an indelible mark in the realm of entertainment.