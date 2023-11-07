The Electric Highway Festival kicks off early bird passes for 2024 lineup

MUMBAI : The Electric Highway Festival has launched early bird passes for their 2024 lineup being held in Calgary, AB on April 4, 5, and 6 at Dickens (1000 9 Ave SW.). Early bird passes go on sale Monday, November 6th at the cost of $65 CAD until November 30th.

Festival passes are available at www.theelectrichighway.ca/festivalstore/

The first round of bands for the 2024 lineup will be announced on Friday, December 1st along with advance passes going on sale that same day online.

Those in the Calgary area on Saturday, December 2nd will be able to purchase festival passes in person at the La Chinga CD release show, which is a "Pit Stop on the way to The Electric Highway Festival".

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1728887477610186

Dec 2nd Tickets - https://www.showpass.com/lachingacalgary/

The Electric Highway Festival hosts various genres that range from Desert Rock, Stoner Metal, Doom, Sludge, Trippy Psychedelic, Surf Rock, Acid Rock, Noise Rock, Fuzz Rock, Space Rock, Blues Rock, Heavy Psych, Heavy Blues, Southern Rock, Fuzzy Punk, Sludgy Hardcore bands and variations of any of the previously mentioned styles.

The 2023 edition of the festival featured Californian headliners Sasquatch, one of the event's past favorites, laying down their brand of fuzzy, kick-ass Desert Rock & Heavy Psych with direct support from Vancouver’s La Chinga who returned for their 4th appearance on the Saturday night. Black Mastiff returned to headline the Friday night with Calgary’s Gone Cosmic and HypnoPilot headlined the Thursday show with support from Citizen Rage. These were just a few of the wicked bands that played at this past year's The Electric Highway.

Live Video by SlimBzTV - Sasquatch at EHF 2023 - New Disguise - https://youtu.be/K8IXhd4ERY0

Live Video by SlimBzTv - La Chinga at EHF 2023 - Beyond The Sky - https://youtu.be/P741nkfJU7w

Live Video - by SlimBzTV - Owls & Eagles at EHF 2023 - New Expectations - https://youtu.be/G2jUjDHbp9k

