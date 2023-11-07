Montreal's TWENTY2 releasing 20th anniversary remastered reissue of 2003's 'The Dudes of Hazzard '- On vinyl for the first time ever

MUMBAI : Thousand Islands Records is teaming up with New School Records to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'The Dudes Of Hazzard' from Montreal, Canada punks TWENTY2. The fully remastered digital release will be streaming everywhere on November 17, and pre-orders for the album's first-ever vinyl release have launched via Thousand Islands Records.
Pre-order at:
https://thousandislandsrecords.com/product-category/twenty2/ (Canada/US)
https://artistfirst.com.au/collections/thousand-islands-records (Australia).
Vinyl expected to ship mid-December.
The first single "World Of Mine" is now streaming on all DSPS. Stream "World Of Mine" on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uTF7XCTwKY.
TWENTY2 was a very active live band from 1999 to 2007, playing shows & touring with notables Good Riddance, Rise
Against / Belvedere / Mute on the Musique Plus 123 Punk Tour, Pennywise, Propagandhi, No Use For A Name, Ten Foot Pole and many more. The band broke up in 2007 only to come back 10 years later to release their EP “Nice Knowin’ Ya”, which was mixed & mastered at The Blasting Room by Jason Livermore. They returned in 2022 with 'Dismissed,' their third full-length which featured Good Riddance members Luke Pabich (who also co-wrote the album) on guitar, and Sean Sellers on drums.
Tracklist:
1 Giving Up (Remastered)
2 Slip (Remastered)
3 No Wonder (Remastered)
4 World of Mine (Remastered)
5 Regrets (Remastered)
6 Shame on You (Remastered)
7 Fantasize (Remastered)
8 Pure (Remastered)
9 Sleep Talking (Remastered)
10 Whore (Remastered)
11 17 (Remastered)
12 Glitches in our Plans (Remastered)
13 Go (Remastered)
14 Dragon Killer (Remastered)
