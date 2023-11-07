LA's Gale Forces release new full-length LP 'Highlights Of Existence'; stream the new video for the title track

MUMBAI : LA's alternative rock 4-piece Gale Forces has released its second studio full-length "Highlights Of Existence", along with a video for the album's title track.
Of the video, front man Jade Devitt says, ""Highlights of Existence" channels the energy of our primary need for connection. The realization that we’re never that far apart when we sit down and raise a glass around a fire, or in the backyard. What’s at stake is the quality of our lives and the ability to problem solve, by the better angels of our nature." “Reach in and tie the rose, melting the callous of your heart” sums up a desperate summons for more."
Stream the "Highlights Of Existence" video here:
Stream the album here:
Gale Forces was formed by Jade Devitt in 2014. After cutting his teeth in the 90's Seattle music scene as drummer of Engine Kid (Revelation Records), and later as a member of This White Light (2017-2019) with Greg Anderson of Sunn O))) (who released a 2-song EP produced by Josh Homme) Jade set out on a new musical experience as frontman. The release of the self-titled 5 song EP Gale Forces in 2014, and full-length 'Strawberry Peak' in 2017 (both largely solo efforts with Jade playing all the instruments) were followed by several Northwest tours. In 2019 the band became a collaborative effort with Jade teaming up with bassist and producer Gabe Van Benschoten (Mossbreaker), and fellow Seattle alumni Isaac Carpenter (Awolnation, Adam Lambert) on drums, with Ryan Rapp rounding out on guitar. The result is the band's second album 'Highlights of Existence,' which pulls influence from the angularity of Iggy Pop and peak-era Stoner Rock, while blending their punk and alternative roots with adventurous vocal deliveries and soaring melodic guitar leads.'
Upcoming Show:
Sunday, November 5 Long Beach- Alex's Bar (9PM)
MUMBAI : Godrej L’Affaire, the experiential owned media lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Lread more
MUMBAI : Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, tread more
MUMBAI : QYOU Media Inc., operating in India and the United States has announced the appointment read more
MUMBAI — Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled a new marketiread more
MUMBAI : Virgin Music Group, the world's leading partner to independent music companies and entrread more
MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number 1 music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, today launched “The Last of The Beatles” campaign...read more
MUMBAI : The floor is set, the squads are filled and the Squad Bosses are eager to light the fiery contestants! After the great showcase last week...read more
MUMBAI – Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer vaultboy has teamed up with Korean-American star eaJ on "everything, everywhere", a...read more
MUMBAI: After releasing “Sandesa” singer Avanti Patel drops a retro, nostalgic jazz club song “Khoee”.The singer is also known for her Saiyaan Bina...read more
MUMBAI – Country music hit-maker, author and patriot Craig Morgan will be joined by multi-genre hit-maker and CMA Award nominee Jelly Roll to...read more