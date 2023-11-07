Immortal Guardian posts a new lyric video for title track 'Unite And Conquer' off new album ft. Guests Ralf Scheepers , Vicky Psarakis

MUMBAI : IMMORTAL GUARDIAN has released their latest video for the title track off their new album ‘Unite And Conquer’ released by M-Theory Audio for North America on October 27th as well as Asia via a licensing deal with Ward Records and will be available from Massacre Records on December 1st on Vinyl and CD.

The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/oDh-8AYV1YQ

A masterclass of progressive and power metal, ‘Unite and Conquer,’ like its hailed and successful predecessor 2021’s ‘Psychosomatic’ was written and recorded by the band themselves with credit going to guitarist/keyboardist Gabriel Guardian and bassist Joshua Lopez, who also mixed the album at his Widowmaker Studios. They enlisted the help of artist/photographer Masiha Fattahi (Threshold) with further design work by Jobert Mello (Sabaton, Primal Fear, Acid Reign), as well as guest vocals by Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear, Gamma Ray) and Vicky Psarakis (The Agonist, Sicksense) to create a stellar new album.

“We definitely took a new direction with our writing process and overall sound on the new album. We tried some new things Immortal Guardian has never done, but also kept a taste of our classic sound in the process,” explains Gabriel Guardian. “We were all going through some crazy experiences in our lives while making this album and I think it really reflects in the music. As we did during our ‘Psychosomatic’ album, we were writing these songs in real time as we lived through these major events in the world and in our personal lives.”

“For generations, humanity has longed for a truth. The right to unite what has been divided. We long to be free from all our differences, genders, colors, nationalities, religions, beliefs, and any other type of separation,” elaborates vocalist Carlos Zema. “This real freedom relies on our minds, in being free from all these fears, repressions, oppressions, and everything else that stops us from being united. In the name of this truth, our voice will echo endlessly – Freedom!”

“Immortal Guardian's ‘Unite and Conquer,’ lyrically traverses a multifaceted emotional journey, from introspection and self-discovery that passionately calls for unity and change. The poetic verses entwine seamlessly with the captivating melodies, delivering a musical narrative that resonates with the listener on a profound level, leaving an indelible mark on the heart and soul. With a simple message -- this is the time to Unite and Conquer.”

Always lyrically insightful and pushing musical boundaries, the latest from IMMORTAL GUARDIAN will please fans of progressive, power, and traditional metal with so much tasty playing and melodies. Domestic copies are available on jewel case CD, as well as colored vinyl options including the red/black splatter and the exclusive 100 copies on bone/black vinyl only available from the band's webstore and Bandcamp.

Track Listing:

1. Ozona

2. Echoes

3. Roots Run Deep ft. Ralph Scheepers (Primal Fear)

4. Perfect Person

5. Divided we Fall

6. Lost in the Darkness ft. Vicky Psarakis (The Agonist)

7. Southern Rain

8. Unite and Conquer

9. Un Dia A La Vez

10. Rise of the Phoenix

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN – founded by Gabriel Guardian, whose uncanny ability to play guitar and keyboard simultaneously has been showcased on MTV's “Amazingness” and on his unique dual-instrument covers of classics by the likes of Iron Maiden, Pantera and Guns N' Roses that have garnered hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube – began building their following through multiple self-released EPs before signing with M-Theory Audio. The band has also performed live alongside some of the biggest names in metal, including Judas Priest, Dragonforce, Kamelot, Symphony X, Sonata Arctica, Slayer, Marty Friedman, Metal Church, Soilwork, and Steve Vai, and in countries such as Brazil and Russia, and during high-profile performances at ESPN's X Games, South By Southwest, Mad With Power Fest and Fun Fun Fun Fest.

IMMORTAL GUARDIAN is:

Gabriel Guardian – guitars/keyboards

Carlos Zema – vocals

Justin Piedimonte – drums

Joshua Lopez – bass