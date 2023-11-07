Avanti Patel drops retro, nostalgic jazz club song "Khoee"

MUMBAI: After releasing “Sandesa” singer Avanti Patel drops a retro, nostalgic jazz club song “Khoee”.

The singer is also known for her Saiyaan Bina' which was lauded for its attempt to normalise queer and LGBTQIA+ narratives. Some of her works are 'Gaye Mausam', 'Nadiya' and she also lent her voice to tracks like ‘Achko Machko’ and ‘Deh Devache Mandir’ in Guiarati as well as Marathi films.

Radioandmusic got in touch with Avanti Patel to know more about the story behind “Khoee”, her musical journey and more.

Check the interview below:

1. Can you tell us a little bit about your musical journey and how you got started in the industry?

I’ve been learning music since the age of 5. Hindustani Classical being my base, I continue to pursue my training even today. I participated in 2 reality shows, both of which gave me a lot of confidence and a wonderful platform to push myself as a vocalist. My college years and the faculties I chose to study have greatly shaped my thought process as an individual, helped me question my musical universe and find myself as an artist. I believe this is an on ongoing journey. Today I have a few playback gigs under my belt, a lot of studio and performing experience, I have written my own theatre show called ‘O Gaanewali’ which celebrates the music popularised by Women Artists and Tawaifs- forms like Thumri and Ghazal, I write, compose and produce my own indie music and all of this has happened because of my undying love for the arts. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me.

2. Your single 'Khoee' has a retro, nostalgic jazz club vibe. What was the inspiration behind this sound and why did you choose to pursue it?

When I made Khoee, it already felt like a song I knew. It has a nostalgic quality about it and I could already hear a very jazzy arrangement in my mind. Abhay and I both agreed that this song made us feel surreal, almost like being lost in a mist or fog. I love it when a melody spontaneously inspires further creativity among all the artists working on it. When we took Khoee to the studio, every single artist who worked on it has added their own touch, their extra ounces of love to it. Tracking the clarinet for this song was an amazing experience for me as a music composer. That day in the studio will remain etched in my mind for many years to come.

3. 'Khoee' talks about being lost and finding yourself amidst the chaos. Can you share with us a personal experience where you felt lost and how you overcame it?

As an artist, feeling lost is in fact a very common experience. There are rarely any guidelines on what the next steps should be or how you can achieve your goals. I’ve felt lost personally while trying to understand my voice. I don’t have a typically high pitched voice- one which our music and film industry has associated with female protagonists and singers for generations. Breaking away from this and singing in my own voice has been a long journey of acceptance. Today, I’m less insecure about what key I can sing in. I have the confidence that my voice can do what it does best, in its own natural key. I can confidently tell other musicians that I will only sing in my voice.

4. You've previously worked on tracks that focus on normalizing queer and LGBTQIA+ narratives. Why is it important for you to use your platform to create awareness about such issues?

If art doesn’t address important and sensitive narratives, what will? It’s high time we stop clubbing LGBTQIA+ narratives with “issues” and start normalising them through the media we consume on a regular basis. There’s definitely more acceptance and understanding within the film and music industry about the importance of normalising these narratives. I’m just a small drop in a very large ocean.

5. You have a background in Hindustani classical music. How has this training helped you in your journey as an independent singer?

I am still learning and will continue to learn Hindustani classical music, it is my creative base as a musician. Any organised and systematic training helps you develop your thought process and later develop your identity through it. I believe Hindustani music holds that place for me.

6. As an independent artist, what has been your biggest challenge in the industry and how have you overcome it?

It’s hard to name one! There are several challenges right from understanding your own creative vision to getting the right artists to collaborate with. I do wish indie artists had a more equitable wealth distribution model to rely on so that making new music doesn’t always feel like a large hole burnt in your pocket.

7. You've been a contestant on Indian Idol and Saregama Li'l Champs. What was the experience like and how has it shaped your musical career?

Reality shows offer a great platform and training ground for vocalists. Both these shows have been like vocal boot camps for me, giving me the opportunity to learn and sing all sorts of music and understand what works for my voice. It’s always a great learning experience performing in front of esteemed judges and your idols. Both these experiences have shaped me as a performer and I am very grateful to have had these platforms as an artist.

8. What advice would you give to aspiring musicians who are trying to break into the industry?

The same thing that I tell myself everyday- Consistency is key and it’s okay to make mistakes.

9. What can fans expect from your future projects and collaborations?

A lot more music, for starters. But I think releasing music that’s true to who I am as an artist as an individual is helping me discover my sound. I love experimenting with genres and styles and you’ll definitely hear more of that, hopefully with a distinct signature “Avanti” sound too.

Photo credit - Simone Gandhi