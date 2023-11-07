Arijit Singh Live in concert in Patna to be held on 10th December

MUMBAI - Get ready for an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring melodies as the music sensation, Arijit Singh, graces the historic city of Patna with his electrifying performance. The much-anticipated Arijit Singh Live in Concert is set to take place on December 10th, 2023, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar.

Event management company Creative Imprints helmed by Hansa Sinha and Parimal Madhup organised a press conference in the city today to announce the details of the event and the extravaganza that 10TH December will unfurl. The event will feature a grand stage, state-of-the-art sound and lighting and a mesmerizing ambience to ensure a truly immersive musical experience. Concert-goers can also indulge in delectable food and beverages from a range of stalls at the venue. The tickets can be booked online from insider.in.

Arijit Singh, a name synonymous with melodious perfection, is renowned for his incredible vocal prowess and a vast repertoire of chart-topping songs. His concert promises to be a musical journey that will captivate hearts and leave you spellbound. Fans of Arijit Singh can look forward to an evening filled with his greatest hits, including "Chaleya", "Heeriye", Kesariya", "Tum Hi Ho," "Channa Mereya," "Raabta," "Janam Janam," and many more.

Speaking at the press conference, Hansa Sinha, Director Creative Imprints said, "We are thrilled to bring the melodious magic of Arijit Singh to the heart of Patna. This concert promises to be a night to remember, filled with the soulful songs that have touched millions of hearts. Arijit Singh's voice is a gift to music lovers, and we are committed to ensuring that this event is a truly unforgettable experience. Join us on December 10th for a musical journey that will leave you mesmerized. An Event may be over, but an "Experience Will Last a Lifetime".

Parimal Madhup, Director Creative Imprints present at the press meet said, “We are honoured to be able to organize Arijit Singh Live in Concert, an event that celebrates the power of music to unite and inspire. Arijit Singh's extraordinary talent has touched hearts around the world, and we are excited to contribute to an evening that will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of all those attending. We look forward to an enchanting night of music and to sharing this incredible experience with the people of Patna."

Details of the Arijit Singh Live in Concert:

Date: December 10th, 2023

Show Time: 6 pm (gates open at 2 pm)

Venue: Gandhi Maidan, Patna, Bihar

Ticketing Partner- www.insider.in

Price- Rs 999 onwards. Bulk booking and VIP packages are also available for those seeking an enhanced experience.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the magic of Arijit Singh live in concert. Attend the concert on December 10th for an evening that will leave you with cherished memories that will last a lifetime.