Shantanu Maheshwari’s sweet gesture brings joy to young kids during the festival of lights

MUMBAI : With the festive season upon us, excitement abounds as people prepare to celebrate the festival of lights with utmost cheer and joy. While many enjoy it with family and friends, some, like actor Shantanu Maheshwari, go the extra mile to make Diwali special for those in need. Shantanu Maheshwari’s recent heartwarming gesture brightened the hearts of young kids at an NGO, bringing smiles to their faces in a truly heartfelt way.

The actor visited a local NGO in the city with the intent of ensuring that these children experience the same magic and warmth this Diwali just like everybody else. Shantanu Maheshwari spent quality time with the kids and bonded with them over sweet innocent conversations and immense love, doing fun activities together, further bringing immense joy to them. The thoughtful gesture indeed created lasting memories, inspiring others to share smiles with those in need. After all, Diwali is about spreading happiness beyond loved ones.

Sharing a glimpse of the same on his social media handle, Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, “Had a beautiful experience today with these kids… Meeting these kids, and having a small chit-chat with them just made me forget all my worries… someone has rightly said the soul is healed by being with children… the glint and the excitement in their eyes is just contagious… Badi sukoon wali feeling thi yeh…”

On the work front, Shantanu Maheshwari has some exciting new projects lined up next. He will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Tabu in Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.' Additionally, the actor is gearing up for his Tollywood debut in filmmaker Pratim D. Gupta’s upcoming Bengali film.