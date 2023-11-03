Two of Salt Lake City's brightest young rock acts - Acacia Ridge and Late Night Savior - team up on new single 'Background Noise'

MUMBAI : Two of Salt Lake City's brightest young rock acts, Acacia Ridge and Late Night Savior, have teamed up on a new track titled "Background Noise" which drops on Friday, Nov 3rd, just as the bands launch a joint tour together, running November 2-11.

The video for song is premiering today.

Stream the "Background Noise" video here:

Pre-save the track on DSPs HERE.

Acacia Ridge vocalist Christian Mayfield says, "Background Noise is unlike anything we've done before. Our sound mixed with Late Night Savior's created a lot of heart and emotion. It seemed only fitting that we hit the road to promote it. We've really made something special and can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Late Night Savior frontman Brandon Johnson adds, "It's been such a pleasure working with our boys in Acacia Ridge on this track! We wanted to create something with a ton of heart, and I think we did just that. We definitely have looked forward to creating something together for a while now, and throwing the tour into the mix is just icing on the cake! We can't wait to get on the road and start tearing it up!"

Tickets for the shows are available HERE.

TOUR DATES

NOV 2 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

NOV 3 Richfield, UT @ The Palace

NOV 4 Grand Junction, CO @ Two Rivers

NOV 5 Denver, CO @ Herman's Hideaway ·

NOV 6 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

NOV 7 Amarillo TX @ Skooterz Bar & Grill

NOV 10 Las Vegas, NV @ The Usual Place

Acacia Ridge is a technical hard rock band from Salt Lake City, Utah. Drawing influence from a mix of progressive metal and popular metal, the band has quickly gained a reputation for their intricate yet accessible compositions. Formed in 2019, the band consists of members Christian Mayfield (vocals), Flip Twogood (guitar), Anson Clark (bass), Max Scholes (guitar), and Stephen Bigelow (drums).

Their debut record “Watch Your Monarchs Fall” released in 2019 received over one million streams in the first year of the release.

From their earliest shows, Acacia Ridge has been putting on dynamic live performances, which showcase each individual members' technical proficiency and passion for their individual craft that coalesces into a tight and impactful full band show. Since the band's inception, Acacia Ridge has continued to push the boundaries of its sound, blending gifted musicality with catchy hooks and memorable melodies. They have played countless shows across the western United States, earning a dedicated following with genre-bending sound. Whether you're a fan of progressive metal or looking for heavy, riff-driven rock, this Salt Lake City quartet is not to be missed.

In 2016, LNS released their first album, "Among the Forgotten". The second album, "Into the Aftermath was released in 2017 and not only did the group vastly begin building their online presence and catching the eyes of regional promoters. The Band was awarded opening slots for National and International acts such as Drowning Pool, Red, Saliva, Thousand Foot Crutch, Adelitas Way, The Veer Union, Royal Bliss, Flaw, Bobaflex, Cage 9, Shamans Harvest, and so many others!

In 2018, continuing a busy regional touring regiment, LNS was names best rock band of Utah and were chosen as 1 of 5 National Finalists for the Cumulus Media "Next2Rock" Battle, a National Competition in Los Angeles.

In 2019-2020, LNS had seen their Spotify monthly listeners double to over 55,000 and the track, "Angel" has over 1M spins on Spotify and 1.5M veiws on Youtube. LNS travelled to Vancouver, Canada to hit the studio with Singer/Songwriter/Producer/The Veer Union Frontman, Crispin Earl to record their 3rd album with goals of refining their sound and bringing the band to a National/International level. Shortly after, LNS announced they signed a deal with Rock Shop Records (RSR) and released their first new track, "Monster" Which peaked in the top 30 on the Billboard Rock Charts and top 20 on Foundations Rock Charts.

In August of 2021 the band released their single "Strong Enough To Live (featuring The Veer Union)" which shattered all expectations by reaching the top 20 of the Billboard Rock Charts and top 5 of the Foundations Rock Charts.

After completing their 2022 national touring schedule the band has found their way back into the studio working on their 4th studio album expected to release in full spring 2024.