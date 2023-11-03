Temptation Island India on JioCinema brings the perfect mix of love, drama and temptations!

MUMBAI : JioCinema, India’s biggest entertainment destination, is all set to elevate the entertainment quotient for its viewers with the launch of the Indian adaptation of one of the world’s biggest reality formats, Temptation Island. Starting 3rd November at 8pm, the show will have two of the most seasoned personalities of Indian television, the stunning Mouni Roy play The Queen of Hearts and the relationship expert, and the charismatic Karan Kundrra takes charge as the host. In this ultimate Pyaar Ki Pariksha, Mouni will be guiding the contestants in their journey of self-discovery, while Karan will test the strength of the relationships. Social media’s most sensational stars, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan) will also be seen together in the show, who will help the contestants explore connections in the villa. Temptation Island is an original format owned by the Banijay Group and is produced in India by Banijay Asia.

Shot at an exotic tropical island, this unique social experiment will see couples tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they willfully separate in the Girls Villa and the Boys Villa and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure. Surrounded by charming singles, they will grapple with their feelings, confront unfamiliar temptations, and delve into their deepest desires. Through the course of the show, the boys and the girls will explore new bonds through romantic dates, interesting activities, and theme parties that will help them understand each other better. The special bonfire segments as part of the special weekend episodes with Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra will unfold all the drama and emotions as they will get a glimpse of the evolving dynamics of their respective partners in the villas.

Presented by Too Yumm, Powered by Paytm, and along with Skore as the Digital Partner, Temptation Island India will span across 42 episodes, with an extended version called Temptation Channel streaming on the platform all day. The show will also introduce an array of interactive features, enhancing the viewer experience like never before, ensuring non-stop entertainment on the platform. Leaked Chats will give viewers a sneak peek into their most intimate conversations including photos, videos, voice notes, and text messages. The platform will feature Ask Love Guru for relationship advice from an expert, Horizontal Hype Trivia for quick facts and info about contestants. With Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan viewers will be in for a rewarding experience where they'll win daily prizes by answering simple questions as they watch the Temptation Channel. Not to miss the very engaging JioCinema Super Squad, giving viewers a chance to make their own team and win big rewards. Temptation Awards will let viewers vote for their favorites, while Hype Chats and Stickers will provide real-time engagement.

Speaking on the launch of the reality series, a spokesperson at JioCinema said, “At JioCinema, we are deeply invested in our audience while continuing to expand our portfolio with genre defining content that set new benchmarks. Reality is a key part of our overall content strategy and Temptation Island India will truly be a game changer for this category. As we bring the iconic global IP to India, we are sure to redefine the ‘unscripted’ entertainment making it the new reality phenomenon for the nation.”

Commenting on the launch, Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO – Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said, "Temptation Island has left an indelible mark on the global reality TV landscape, with its immense success spanning over 20 countries. We are thrilled to now bring this iconic show to India. Given the show’s unique concept, JioCinema’s wide reach, and an interesting mix of participants, Temptation Island India is all set to redefine the way Indian audiences experience reality television.”

Speaking on the partnership, a spokesperson at Too Yumm said, “Too Yumm! always seeks to find interesting and disruptive ways to engage with its consumers and form deeper connections with them. As we launch one of the most disruptive tasting snack for our consumers TooYumm! Twisties, we felt it needed an equally disruptive launch medium. What could have been better than one of the most successful reality shows in the world Temptation Island, as it debuts in India through JioCinema. We are sure, together, we will be creating lots of twisti-es and masaledaar experiences for our consumers.”

Too Yumm Presents Temptation Island India, Powered by Paytm and Digital Partner Skore, starts 3rd November at 8PM on JioCinema.