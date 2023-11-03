Laufey reveals cover of 'Christmas Dreaming'

MUMBAI – Today, acclaimed Los Angeles-based Icelandic-Chinese artist, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey, reveals the latest addition to her annual holiday series, 'A Very Laufey Holiday', with her take on the classic “Christmas Dreaming”. Listen to the song here and stream the collection here.

The series started in 2021 with “Love To Keep Me Warm” (with dodie), followed by “The Christmas Waltz” last year.

Laufey is currently in the midst of her completely sold-out North American tour in support of her critically lauded album 'Bewitched'. 'Bewitched' was released in September, breaking the record as the biggest debut for a jazz album on Spotify in history, debuting at #2 on Spotify’s Global and U.S. Album Charts, as well as #23 on the Billboard 200 (just behind the debuts from Olivia Rodrigo, and V from BTS), #1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums Chart, and #1 on Current Traditional Jazz Albums Chart. The album’s hit single “From The Start” is currently the most streamed jazz song in the world.

Laufey (pronounced lay-vay) was raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing. She grew up playing cello as well as piano and became hooked on the jazz standards of Ella Fitzgerald after digging through her father’s record collection. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, Laufey released her debut single “Street by Street”, which went on to top the Icelandic radio charts. Following the release of her 2021 'Typical of Me' EP, Laufey was named Best New Artist in Jazz and Blues at the Icelandic Music Awards. Laufey’s 2022 debut full-length, 'Everything I Know About Love' reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart, and she was the most streamed jazz artist on Spotify that year. Today, she has over 1 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming artist from Iceland in the world.

'A Very Laufey Holiday' Track Listing:

1. Christmas Dreaming

2. The Christmas Waltz

3. Love to Keep Me Warm (with dodie)

Listen to "Christmas Dreaming" here:

laufey.ffm.to/christmasdreaming

Stream 'A Very Laufey Holiday' here:

laufey.ffm.to/averylaufeyholiday