Bharg and Chaar Diwaari's 'Roshni': A mesmerizing musical fusion that transcends boundaries

MUMBAI — Independent artist Bharg and dynamic Chaar Diwaari have unleashed their latest track, 'Roshni,' captivating listeners with its infectious energy and mesmerizing beats, 'Roshni' offers a whole vibe that transcends musical boundaries.

Listen to Roshni:

https://madver.se/bharg/roshni

'Roshni' is a mind-bending fusion of Bharg's captivating vocals and Chaar Diwaari's phenomenal performance skills, resulting in an electrifying collaboration that takes listeners on an exhilarating journey. The song's trippy beats and infectious melodies create an immersive experience that leaves listeners craving more.

Reflecting on the creation of 'Roshni,' Bharg shares, "Roshni is a story of hope in despair. It follows someone who, despite feeling lost and adrift, is determined to find a glimmer of light to guide them forward. It's a tale of resilience and the unwavering search for that inner spark."

Beyond its infectious sound, 'Roshni' carries a powerful message of embracing one's inner spark and finding light in the darkest of times. It serves as an anthem of positivity and self-discovery, leaving listeners inspired and uplifted.

Bharg, known for his boundary-pushing soundscapes, and Chaar Diwaari, with their infectious pop style, have crafted a musical masterpiece that pushes creative boundaries. 'Roshni' is a testament to their unwavering passion for delivering impactful and enjoyable music. To experience the trippy vibes of "Roshni," the track is now available on all major streaming platforms.

About Bharg:

Hailing from Delhi, Bharg is a versatile artist, transcending traditional genre boundaries. As an Air Force child, he immersed himself in a mosaic of cultures, people and sounds from across the country. This diverse upbringing forms the bedrock of his genre-defying musical creations. Bharg's repertoire spans the spectrum, from hard-hitting Hip-Hop anthems like "Jungli Kutta" and "Prarthana" to uplifting melodies like "Baat Bangayi" and "Pink Blue"

Notably, his debut album, 'Sab Chahiye' in collaboration with RAWAL, has amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify alone, all achieved without label backing. His partnership with Tsumyoki on the track 'Pink Blue' has reached an impressive milestone of nearly 6 million streams on Spotify alone, marking it as one of the most triumphant English-language indie releases to emerge from India in the past decade.

Presently, Bharg is poised to unveil his solo Album 'NIKAMMA', alongside a series of unexpected collaborations. As a producer, his recent work includes King’s EP, 'Shayad Woh Sune', which has garnered an impressive 10 million+ streams, and Kr$na’s latest release 'Prarthana'. Both projects entered the Indian Top 200 charts in the week of release. There's seemingly no limit to the magic Bharg can conjure.

About Chaar Diwaari - Unleashing the Sonic Storm Ever since his recent emergence into the Indian music landscape in 2021, Chaar Diwaari has been a true disruptor, shaking things up with his fresh, alternative, and gnarly sound. His latest EP, 'TERI MAIYAT EK GAANE,' is a collection of his wildest and most unfiltered songs, serving as a cathartic release for all his anger, frustration, and hysteria. In each track, Chaar Diwaari delves into his rocky journey of self-discovery and struggle, turning his experiences into a sonic adventure. Chaar Diwaari, the musical alter ego of the 20-year-old artist Garv Taneja hailing from New Delhi, India, is not your typical musician. His primary mission is to create experimental Hindi music and challenge the boundaries of conventional art. Chaar Diwaari is a multifaceted talent, serving as a music producer, singer-songwriter, and visual artist. His sophisticated yet untamed production, combined with his wild and uninhibited lyricism, transforms each track of the EP into an out-of-body experience, inviting you to dive headfirst into the world of his sonic storm. Get ready to be swept away by the raw and unapologetic energy of Chaar Diwaari's music.

Track: ROSHNI (second song from the upcoming album 'NIKAMMA')

Genre: Pop

Language: Hindi

Release Date: 02 November 2023

Release Credits:

Composed by Bharg Kale & Garv Taneja

Written by Bharg Kale & Garv Taneja

Produced by Bharg Kale

Performed by Bharg and Chaar Diwaari

Mixed & Mastered by Akash Shravan

Artwork by Parikshit Singh (Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sasta_acid/)

Distributed by MADverse

Connect with Bharg on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bhargkale/

Connect with Chaar Diwaari: https://www.instagram.com/chaardiwaari/