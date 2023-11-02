One-of-A Kind Independent Music Festival, Musicathon is back in Bir!

MUMBAI: The widely renowned and loved two-day musical festival in Bir, Musicathon is back in all its virtue for the 11th edition. This edition slated to take place on December 1st and 2nd, 2023 is another feather added to its successful journey. This edition’s stellar line-up consists of power-packed performances by artists across various genres and will prove to be a perfect blend of music, travelling, camping, and happiness.

The enchanting city of Himachal Pradesh, Bir has been a proud home to this soulful festival since its humble beginning in 2019. This festival has been instrumental in promoting young and talented emerging independent artists providing them a safe space to perform amongst a huge crowd consisting of musicophiles and travelers from across the country. The event that only started as a few hours’ fiesta with two singers’ performance in a café, has gradually now become a prestigious music festival happening twice a year. People can feel the vibe of Musicathon Live on Roposo, as the event will be streamed live on their app.

The 11th edition will be headlined by the acclaimed semi-classical fusion band- Bombay Bandook who will mesmerize the audience with their soulful voices. The exhilarating line-up will have Samar Mehdi, an eclectic singer and songwriter who has carved a niche himself and is widely known for writing and performing his music in 'percussive fingerstyle’ format. Famous pop singer-songwriter, Shubham Kabra, classical singer, Soumendra featuring Smit and Mahavir and Jaipur based singer songwriter Arjan Singh will surely make the audience swoon to their voice magic.

This edition will witness an interesting list of talented bands such as Vahaka, a multi-lingual and multi-genre band and Manzil Mystics, a choir band that will leave the attendees spellbound. Last but not least, Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma, known for his energetic performances will ensure every music lover attending the event is swooning to his Himachal music.

“We are thrilled to share the news that Musicathon is back with its 11th edition. Earlier this year, we achieved a grand milestone of completing 10th editions that became a reality all thanks to the continuous support and love showered by our loyal attendees. This festival has been a purpose-driven fiesta since the beginning that has achieved its success with the continuous hard work and efforts of the local community, Musicathon team, and independent artists. For this edition, we have curated an eclectic mix of varied genre artists for the two days, and we hope to continue delivering to the higher expectations set by us.,” commented Gaurav Kushwaha, Creator of Musicathon.

The tickets for the 11th edition are now live. Only limited discounted early bird tickets are available starting from INR 2500 for the music pass, and INR 4500 for the Music Pass + Stay.

For more details and tickets, check out the link- https://musicathon.in/.