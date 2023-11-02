LA's Gale Forces releasing new full-length LP 'Highlights Of Existence' on Nov 3rd

MUMBAI : LA's alternative rock 4-piece Gale Forces will release its second studio full-length "Highlights Of Existence" on November 3rd.
Pre-save the album here: https://ffm.to/galeforces
Gale Forces was formed by Jade Devitt in 2014. After cutting his teeth in the 90's Seattle music scene as drummer of Engine Kid (Revelation Records), and later as a member of This White Light (2017-2019) with Greg Anderson of Sunn O))) (who released a 2-song EP produced by Josh Homme) Jade set out on a new musical experience as frontman. The release of the self-titled 5 song EP Gale Forces in 2014, and full-length 'Strawberry Peak' in 2017 (both largely solo efforts with Jade playing all the instruments) were followed by several Northwest tours. In 2019 the band became a collaborative effort with Jade teaming up with bassist and producer Gabe Van Benschoten (Mossbreaker), and fellow Seattle alumni Isaac Carpenter (Awolnation, Adam Lambert) on drums, with Ryan Rapp rounding out on guitar. The result is the band's second album 'Highlights of Existence,' which pulls influence from the angularity of Iggy Pop and peak-era Stoner Rock, while blending their punk and alternative roots with adventurous vocal deliveries and soaring melodic guitar leads.'
Upcoming Show:
Sunday, November 5 Long Beach- Alex's Bar (9PM)
