RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Nov 2023 16:28 |  By RnMTeam

LA's Gale Forces releasing new full-length LP 'Highlights Of Existence' on Nov 3rd

MUMBAI : LA's alternative rock 4-piece Gale Forces will release its second studio full-length "Highlights Of Existence" on November 3rd.

Pre-save the album here: https://ffm.to/galeforces

Gale Forces was formed by Jade Devitt in 2014. After cutting his teeth in the 90's Seattle music scene as drummer of Engine Kid (Revelation Records), and later as a member of This White Light (2017-2019) with Greg Anderson of Sunn O))) (who released a 2-song EP produced by Josh Homme) Jade set out on a new musical experience as frontman. The release of the self-titled 5 song EP Gale Forces in 2014, and full-length 'Strawberry Peak' in 2017 (both largely solo efforts with Jade playing all the instruments) were followed by several Northwest tours. In 2019 the band became a collaborative effort with Jade teaming up with bassist and producer Gabe Van Benschoten (Mossbreaker), and fellow Seattle alumni Isaac Carpenter (Awolnation, Adam Lambert) on drums, with Ryan Rapp rounding out on guitar. The result is the band's second album 'Highlights of Existence,' which pulls influence from the angularity of Iggy Pop and peak-era Stoner Rock, while blending their punk and alternative roots with adventurous vocal deliveries and soaring melodic guitar leads.'

Upcoming Show:

Sunday, November 5 Long Beach- Alex's Bar (9PM)

 

Tags
Gabe Van Benschoten Isaac Carpenter Jade Devitt music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Nov 2023

Netflix Premieres My Daemon : An animated series on November 23!

MUMBAI : A great news for anime fans from Netflix - get ready for the My Daemon animated series that Netflix is premiering on November 23rd!

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Asian hip-hop royalty Awich shares new album 'The Union'

MUMBAI  – Today, Japanese hip-hop Queen Awich releases her newest album 'The Union'. This is her latest album since her previous LP 'Queendom' was released on March 4, 2022 and 'United Queens EP' that was released earlier this year, which included an all-female set of featured artists.

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Dolly Parton teams with TouchTunes to celebrate National Jukebox Day

MUMBAI  - TouchTunes, the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform in the United States, is thrilled to announce a campaign with global superstar DOLLY PARTON for her new album ROCKSTAR (releasing November 17th via Butterfly Records/Big Machine Records).

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Canadian 'Pop-Punk-Rapper' Hollow River release new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on Halloween

MUMBAI :  Canadian ‘Pop-Punk-Rapper’ Hollow River (the alias of multi-instrumentalist Mark MacDonald) is releasing the new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on October 31.Stream the new EP HERE:

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Post alternative rock act The Behaviour release the dark and introspective new album 'A Sin Dance'

MUMBAI : The Behaviour is excited to announce the release of the album, A Sin Dance. The album is available worldwide on all streaming platforms.Recorded throughout 2022, this album features seven new tracks entirely written, arranged, and performed by Der Baron M. Kilpatric.

read more

RnM Biz

QYOU Media appoints Former TikTok Country manager Raj Mishra as India Group CEO overseeing all operations

MUMBAI : QYOU Media Inc., operating in India and the United States has announced the appointment read more

Sabki Zubaan Par Amazon Prime – Fans take the centerstage in prime video’s latest brand campaign

MUMBAI — Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled a new marketiread more

Virgin Music Group unveils a new global leadership team and global reorganization

MUMBAI : Virgin Music Group, the world's leading partner to independent music companies and entrread more

QYOU Media India's Q Play+ announces global distribution partnership with Coolita, expands its digital footprint

MUMBAI : In an endeavor to significantly expand the reach of its curated content offerings in Indread more

Prime Video release the new edition of O Womaniya! Report; India's M&E industry pledges support to boost female representation

MUMBAI - Prime Video, India's most loved entertainment destination, today released the latest edread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Groove to the cool, new rhythm of clean!

MUMBAI: Savlon Swasth India Mission presents ‘Haath Dhona Cool Hai’ Makes washing hands the new cool with The Dharavi Dream Project and rapper Emiway...read more

2
Global music artist King to head to Jaipur after a smashing show in Bengaluru for his India Tour 2023

MUMBAI : Global music artist King recently embarked on his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, which...read more

3
Dolly Parton teams with TouchTunes to celebrate National Jukebox Day

MUMBAI  - TouchTunes, the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform in the United States, is thrilled to announce a campaign...read more

4
Coke Studio Bharat's Khalasi creates history with 4.5 billion views across music universe

MUMBAI :  Coke Studio with its phenomenal success as a music platform with different genres of music continues to celebrate talented & emerging...read more

5
Canadian 'Pop-Punk-Rapper' Hollow River release new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on Halloween

MUMBAI :  Canadian ‘Pop-Punk-Rapper’ Hollow River (the alias of multi-instrumentalist Mark MacDonald) is releasing the new EP 'We're Going To Be OK...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games