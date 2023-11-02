Global music artist King to head to Jaipur after a smashing show in Bengaluru for his India Tour 2023

MUMBAI : Global music artist King recently embarked on his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, which started from Bengaluru and now heads to various other locales across India. Having turned out to be a massive blockbuster night for the artist with the crowd grooving with him and singing along to tunes of his many hits and new tracks from his latest album ‘New Life’, the tour has indeed started on a smashing note.

Taking the madness further ahead, the musician is now heading to Jaipur for his show which is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2023. A great year for King, songs from his ‘New Life’ album including ‘Sarkaare, ‘High Hukku’, ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’ and ‘Legends’ have in no time garnered immense popularity, only reflecting his global stardom.

After such a spectacular show in Bengaluru by the artist, fans in Jaipur are eagerly awaiting King’s arrival in the pink city for The ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, with Campus Shoes as fashion partners.

Released under The Warner Music India label, King’s ‘New Life’ album has a total of 12 songs.