RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Nov 2023 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Global music artist King to head to Jaipur after a smashing show in Bengaluru for his India Tour 2023

MUMBAI : Global music artist King recently embarked on his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, which started from Bengaluru and now heads to various other locales across India. Having turned out to be a massive blockbuster night for the artist with the crowd grooving with him and singing along to tunes of his many hits and new tracks from his latest album ‘New Life’, the tour has indeed started on a smashing note.

Taking the madness further ahead, the musician is now heading to Jaipur for his show which is scheduled to take place on November 4, 2023. A great year for King, songs from his ‘New Life’ album including ‘Sarkaare, ‘High Hukku’, ‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’ and ‘Legends’ have in no time garnered immense popularity, only reflecting his global stardom.

After such a spectacular show in Bengaluru by the artist, fans in Jaipur are eagerly awaiting King’s arrival in the pink city for The ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, with Campus Shoes as fashion partners.

Released under The Warner Music India label, King’s ‘New Life’ album has a total of 12 songs.

Tags
The Warner Music India label King Campus Shoes artist music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Nov 2023

Netflix Premieres My Daemon : An animated series on November 23!

MUMBAI : A great news for anime fans from Netflix - get ready for the My Daemon animated series that Netflix is premiering on November 23rd!

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Asian hip-hop royalty Awich shares new album 'The Union'

MUMBAI  – Today, Japanese hip-hop Queen Awich releases her newest album 'The Union'. This is her latest album since her previous LP 'Queendom' was released on March 4, 2022 and 'United Queens EP' that was released earlier this year, which included an all-female set of featured artists.

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Dolly Parton teams with TouchTunes to celebrate National Jukebox Day

MUMBAI  - TouchTunes, the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform in the United States, is thrilled to announce a campaign with global superstar DOLLY PARTON for her new album ROCKSTAR (releasing November 17th via Butterfly Records/Big Machine Records).

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Canadian 'Pop-Punk-Rapper' Hollow River release new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on Halloween

MUMBAI :  Canadian ‘Pop-Punk-Rapper’ Hollow River (the alias of multi-instrumentalist Mark MacDonald) is releasing the new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on October 31.Stream the new EP HERE:

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

LA's Gale Forces releasing new full-length LP 'Highlights Of Existence' on Nov 3rd

MUMBAI : LA's alternative rock 4-piece Gale Forces will release its second studio full-length "Highlights Of Existence" on November 3rd.Pre-save the album here: https://ffm.to/galeforces

read more

RnM Biz

QYOU Media appoints Former TikTok Country manager Raj Mishra as India Group CEO overseeing all operations

MUMBAI : QYOU Media Inc., operating in India and the United States has announced the appointment read more

Sabki Zubaan Par Amazon Prime – Fans take the centerstage in prime video’s latest brand campaign

MUMBAI — Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled a new marketiread more

Virgin Music Group unveils a new global leadership team and global reorganization

MUMBAI : Virgin Music Group, the world's leading partner to independent music companies and entrread more

QYOU Media India's Q Play+ announces global distribution partnership with Coolita, expands its digital footprint

MUMBAI : In an endeavor to significantly expand the reach of its curated content offerings in Indread more

Prime Video release the new edition of O Womaniya! Report; India's M&E industry pledges support to boost female representation

MUMBAI - Prime Video, India's most loved entertainment destination, today released the latest edread more

top# 5 articles

1
Neeraj Rajawat's Latest Release "Zaroori Saman" Tugs at Heartstrings

MUMBAI: In the vibrant world of music, singer-songwriter Neeraj Rajawat is making waves with his latest release, "Zaroori Saman." This heartfelt...read more

2
Netflix Premieres My Daemon : An animated series on November 23!

MUMBAI : A great news for anime fans from Netflix - get ready for the My Daemon animated series that Netflix is premiering on November 23rd! Hidetaka...read more

3
San Diego-Based Embers Releases 'To The Moon' EP Includes Single "Eating Me Alive" feat. Kellin Quinn (Explicit)

MUMBAI: San Diego's Embers has released a new EP titled 'To The Moon' via Big Night Records. The 5-track EP features the recent single "Scratch My...read more

4
LA's Gale Forces releasing new full-length LP 'Highlights Of Existence' on Nov 3rd

MUMBAI : LA's alternative rock 4-piece Gale Forces will release its second studio full-length "Highlights Of Existence" on November 3rd.Pre-save the...read more

5
Alt-Metal YESTERDAY'S HERO to release Debut Album "Ways To Hate" Out Nov 2023

MUMBAI: Hailing from the bogs of the black swamp, deep in the cut of corn country, Ohio's Yesterday's Hero is an alternative metal quintet fueled by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games