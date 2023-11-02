Canadian 'Pop-Punk-Rapper' Hollow River release new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on Halloween

MUMBAI : Canadian ‘Pop-Punk-Rapper’ Hollow River (the alias of multi-instrumentalist Mark MacDonald) is releasing the new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on October 31.
MacDonald says, “The record is a six song EP themed around change, loss, and self reflection. There is an attitude of anger that comes across but for as many fingers as I point there are many more pointed back at myself as I work through dealing with consequence and loneliness.”
The latest single off the EP is titled "Self-Esteem (Everyone's Leaving)."
Of the track, MacDonald explains, “The intro is a recording of a message I got from an old friend who had dreams of being a rapper ever since he was a teenager. He took it particularly hard when I started to pursue my music career full time, and even harder when I found success with rap myself. Instead of being happy for me he sent me aggressive messages that kept escalating with anger to the point where I had to cut them off. I had to remind myself that someone who couldn’t be happy about me pursuing my dream wasn’t a real friend and I was better off without them. Musically it’s really fun -like a release after a period of stress with some awesome drums parts!”
We’re Going To Be OK EP Track List
1.) Change
2.) Self Esteem (Everyone’s Leaving)
3..) Somerset Bridge
4.) Loved Me Like A Book
5.) Inbetween
6.) Love’s Been Lost
Credits:
Self produced and written by Mark MacDonald/Hollow River
The drums and bass for the record were recorded at Power Station Studio with Henry Reinach
Guitar/Vocals/BGVs all recorded in Hollow River’s studio Pineapple Tree Productions
Mixed by Mark Aguilar
Mastered by James Zaner
Drums LJ Trotta
Bass Maximilian Troppe
Synth - Sophia Margossian
Starting November 1st, Hollow River will be starting his annual Movember campaign for the month in support of Men’s Mental Health with a goal of $5000.
