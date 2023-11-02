RadioandMusic
News |  02 Nov 2023 16:56 |  By RnMTeam

Canadian 'Pop-Punk-Rapper' Hollow River release new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on Halloween

MUMBAI :  Canadian ‘Pop-Punk-Rapper’ Hollow River (the alias of multi-instrumentalist Mark MacDonald) is releasing the new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on October 31.

Stream the new EP HERE:

MacDonald says, “The record is a six song EP themed around change, loss, and self reflection. There is an attitude of anger that comes across but for as many fingers as I point there are many more pointed back at myself as I work through dealing with consequence and loneliness.”

The latest single off the EP is titled "Self-Esteem (Everyone's Leaving)."

Stream the lyric video HERE.

Of the track, MacDonald explains, “The intro is a recording of a message I got from an old friend who had dreams of being a rapper ever since he was a teenager. He took it particularly hard when I started to pursue my music career full time, and even harder when I found success with rap myself. Instead of being happy for me he sent me aggressive messages that kept escalating with anger to the point where I had to cut them off. I had to remind myself that someone who couldn’t be happy about me pursuing my dream wasn’t a real friend and I was better off without them. Musically it’s really fun -like a release after a period of stress with some awesome drums parts!”

We’re Going To Be OK EP Track List

1.) Change

2.) Self Esteem (Everyone’s Leaving)

3..) Somerset Bridge

4.) Loved Me Like A Book

5.) Inbetween

6.) Love’s Been Lost

Credits:

Self produced and written by Mark MacDonald/Hollow River

The drums and bass for the record were recorded at Power Station Studio with Henry Reinach

Guitar/Vocals/BGVs all recorded in Hollow River’s studio Pineapple Tree Productions

Mixed by Mark Aguilar

Mastered by James Zaner

Drums LJ Trotta

Bass Maximilian Troppe

Synth - Sophia Margossian

Starting November 1st, Hollow River will be starting his annual Movember campaign for the month in support of Men’s Mental Health with a goal of $5000.

 

