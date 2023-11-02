RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Nov 2023 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Asian hip-hop royalty Awich shares new album 'The Union'

MUMBAI  – Today, Japanese hip-hop Queen Awich releases her newest album 'The Union'. This is her latest album since her previous LP 'Queendom' was released on March 4, 2022 and 'United Queens EP' that was released earlier this year, which included an all-female set of featured artists. Fans can listen to 'The Union' here:

The title track, “The Union”, which is also the name of her first Japanese arena headline show on November 5th, sets the theme throughout the 12-track album. Already released singles “RASEN in OKINAWA” which introduces other Okinawan rappers like Tsubaki, OZworld, CHICO CARLITO and “Bad Bitch Bigaku Remix” featuring NENE (Yurufwa Gang) LANA, MaRI, AI, and YURIYAN RETRIEVER have received much critical acclaim. Also included is the song “Kuchi Ni Dashite 2 (Say It All 2)”, produced by KM, which is a sequel to the single “Kuchi Ni Dashite” that was released in the last album 'Queendom' . There are also songs featuring artists like GADORO and BIM, and production from Trill Dynasty, STUTS, Jigg, and sty which showcases her diversity in sonics.


 "RASEN in OKINAWA" – Awich,  OZworld, CHICO CARLITO

"Bad B*tch Bigaku Remix" – Awich, NENE, LANA, MaRI, AI & YURIYAN RETRIEVER

Awich, short for “Asia Wish Child,” taken from her birth name “Akiko,” is a name she created to reflect her roots. A child growing up on her home island of Okinawa, Awich would stay up through the night writing poetry about varieties of things such as love, life, the universe, and more. Her first encounter with hip-hop was listening to Tupac’s 'All Eyez on Me' when she was 13  and began writing rhymes and learning to rap. By the time she turned 14, she was rapping and recording on cassette tapes. She relocated to Atlanta to attend college and during her time stateside, she married and gave birth to her daughter. In 2011, her husband was murdered which led Awich to return to Japan with her young daughter in tow, having to deal with the aftermath of this tragedy. The intense process of introspection during this period was cathartic and helped her to find profound meaning in life, love and forgiveness.

Awich has since risen above her circumstances and channelled her experiences into art, evolving into the "badass female rapper" (Flaunt Magazine) that we see today. She flows freely between English, Japanese and Okinawan, enchanting millions of fans with her deep vocals and effortless cadence.

Earlier this year she performed at the very first iteration of Rolling Loud Thailand alongside artists like Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, and many more. Not only is she known as Japan's hip-hop queen – Awich's status as a fashion icon also reigns supreme. She has been featured on international outlets such as VOGUE, Hypebae, GQ, Harper's Bazaar and more.

Following the release of 'The Union', Awich will be releasing an album in English in early 2024 with US touring to follow.

Tags
Awich Tsubaki OZworld CHICO CARLITO music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Nov 2023

Netflix Premieres My Daemon : An animated series on November 23!

MUMBAI : A great news for anime fans from Netflix - get ready for the My Daemon animated series that Netflix is premiering on November 23rd!

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Dolly Parton teams with TouchTunes to celebrate National Jukebox Day

MUMBAI  - TouchTunes, the largest in-venue interactive music and entertainment platform in the United States, is thrilled to announce a campaign with global superstar DOLLY PARTON for her new album ROCKSTAR (releasing November 17th via Butterfly Records/Big Machine Records).

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Canadian 'Pop-Punk-Rapper' Hollow River release new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on Halloween

MUMBAI :  Canadian ‘Pop-Punk-Rapper’ Hollow River (the alias of multi-instrumentalist Mark MacDonald) is releasing the new EP 'We're Going To Be OK' on October 31.Stream the new EP HERE:

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

LA's Gale Forces releasing new full-length LP 'Highlights Of Existence' on Nov 3rd

MUMBAI : LA's alternative rock 4-piece Gale Forces will release its second studio full-length "Highlights Of Existence" on November 3rd.Pre-save the album here: https://ffm.to/galeforces

read more
 | 02 Nov 2023

Post alternative rock act The Behaviour release the dark and introspective new album 'A Sin Dance'

MUMBAI : The Behaviour is excited to announce the release of the album, A Sin Dance. The album is available worldwide on all streaming platforms.Recorded throughout 2022, this album features seven new tracks entirely written, arranged, and performed by Der Baron M. Kilpatric.

read more

RnM Biz

QYOU Media appoints Former TikTok Country manager Raj Mishra as India Group CEO overseeing all operations

MUMBAI : QYOU Media Inc., operating in India and the United States has announced the appointment read more

Sabki Zubaan Par Amazon Prime – Fans take the centerstage in prime video’s latest brand campaign

MUMBAI — Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled a new marketiread more

Virgin Music Group unveils a new global leadership team and global reorganization

MUMBAI : Virgin Music Group, the world's leading partner to independent music companies and entrread more

QYOU Media India's Q Play+ announces global distribution partnership with Coolita, expands its digital footprint

MUMBAI : In an endeavor to significantly expand the reach of its curated content offerings in Indread more

Prime Video release the new edition of O Womaniya! Report; India's M&E industry pledges support to boost female representation

MUMBAI - Prime Video, India's most loved entertainment destination, today released the latest edread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Coke Studio Bharat's Khalasi creates history with 4.5 billion views across music universe

MUMBAI :  Coke Studio with its phenomenal success as a music platform with different genres of music continues to celebrate talented & emerging...read more

2
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) is now ranked as the 4th largest Society by revenue in the Asia-Pacific region per CISAC Global Collection Report

MUMBAI: In the recently unveiled CISAC Global Collections Report 2023,based on the 2022 collections data, the global music landscape experienced a...read more

3
Celebrated musicians Shalmali Kholgade and Rajan of The Yellow Diary collaborate on a new song "Baaki"

MUMBAI: Get ready to be spellbound by the musical genius of Shalmali Kholgade as she unveils her latest creation, "Baaki” in collaboration with Rajan...read more

4
Global music artist King to head to Jaipur after a smashing show in Bengaluru for his India Tour 2023

MUMBAI : Global music artist King recently embarked on his ‘Tuborg Zero Packaged Drinking Water presents KING New Life India Tour 2023’, which...read more

5
Neeraj Rajawat's Latest Release "Zaroori Saman" Tugs at Heartstrings

MUMBAI: In the vibrant world of music, singer-songwriter Neeraj Rajawat is making waves with his latest release, "Zaroori Saman." This heartfelt...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games