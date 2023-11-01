RadioandMusic
Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2023 Champions Strigampire announces new album 'All To Dominate' Out in Dec

MUMBAI : Created in 2001 in Quebec, Canada, Strigampire has been recognized over the years for its eloquence and the energy coming out from each of its frantic live performances. Over two decades of hard work culminated last year when they entered the studio with producer Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy) to record their highly anticipated third full-length album “All To Dominate”. The first look at the album is with the single “Liberty”, which addresses the psychological and emotional consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vocalist Steve DC explains:

“This song kicks off the album, brilliantly capturing the variety of moods that unfold through our melodies. Although precise labeling of metal styles and subgenres isn’t my forte, I would say it starts with a fast and thrashy riff, subtly guiding us towards powerful and rock-oriented sections, an evolution we increasingly incorporate into our songs. Then, a guitar solo in Johnny Dead’s style emerges, followed by a bridge that quickly returns us to the initial atmosphere, concluding with a warrior-like riff that urges one to wreak havoc all around!”

Earlier this year, after 3 years of no performances and adding new members, the band made a triumphant return to the stage and emerged Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2023 Champions garnering a spot at the legendary festival Wacken Open Air.

“All To Dominate” features 10 tracks, including 9 new original songs and one cover. Strigampire didn’t have a surplus of additional songs to include on the album, so they selected the ones with the most potential and worked diligently to complete them. The result is an album that is melancholic, unique, and powerful. It is recommended for fans of Dark Tranquillity, Children Of Bodom, Arch Enemy, and At The Gates.

Watch and listen to the lyric video for "Liberty" via its premiere on Bravewords HERE.

“All To Dominate” is due out on December 15, 2023, and is available for pre-order (CD/Digital) at https://strigampire.bandcamp.com.

Track Listing
1. Liberty (4:37)
2. Dominate Them All (4:17)
3. Sold Our Soul (5:31)
4. In The Maze of The Lost (4:23)
5. Where I Belong (6:11)
6. Basking In Paradise (5:02)
7. Death Silence (4:49)
8. The Day I'll Join You (4:24)
9. Brave The Tempest (4:21)
10. TNT (AC/DC cover) (3:32)
Album Length (47:07)

Album Recording Credits:
• All songs performed by: Strigampire
• All songs written by: Johnny Dead & Willy Thousand
• Produced by: Christian Donaldson & Strigampire
• Mixed by: Christian Donaldson
• Mastered by: Christian Donaldson
• Album Artwork by: Dan “Dotel” Turcotte

Album and Live Band Line Up:
Steve DC - Vocals
Johnny Dead - Guitars
Willy Thousand - Guitars
BadGuy P. Provencher - Bass
James Foster - Drums

