Rockshots Records - Out now! Brazil's As The Palaces new album 'Drowning Into Shadows' plus new music video 'Obbey'

MUMBAI : Encompassing traditional Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal, and hints of Progressive and Modern Metal, Brazil's As The Palaces Burn unlocks their sonic diversity with the new album "Drowning Into Shadows", now available as of October 31st from Rockshots Records.

To celebrate the record's release day, the band is sharing with fans their latest music video "Obbey", a track that they will find emerges as an anthem of surrender and defiance.

"Within the labyrinth of shifting faces, where time's relentless pulse echoes. With each note, a rebellion against the clock's cruel march takes shape, transcending highs and losses. The symphony of 'Obbey' resonates with the struggle for identity, questioning beliefs, and the pursuit of purpose. Join the chorus that confronts control, as this metal saga unveils a new dimension of rebellion, entwined with the unyielding spirit to persevere." adds the band.

As The Palaces Burn's sophomore album "Drowning Into Shadows", follows their EPs "Offer To The Gods" (2022) and "All the Evil" (2020), along with 2019's debut full-length "End'evour", which garnered the band nominations from Roadie Crew Magazine's "Best of the Year" awards in both 2019 and 2020.

"Drowning Into Shadows" is a mesmerizing blazing odyssey through a sonic realm of pure metal mastery. With production helmed by Adair Daufembach and co-produced by Gilson Naspolini at IMGN Studios in Brazil, and then masterfully mixed and mastered by Adair Daufembach at Daufembach Studios in the heart of Los Angeles, the album's sound is an intoxicating brew of power and precision.

Under the musical visionary and guitarist Diego Bittencourt's guidance, who crafted all the music and lyrics with a fierce passion, the album emerges as a testament to the band's indomitable spirit. Alyson Garcia's vocals pierce through the melodies like a sonic battlecry, while André Schneider's bass sets the foundation for the musical onslaught. Diego Bittencourt, also lending his commanding vocals, showcases his prowess on guitars that ignite the soul of the album, while Gilson Naspolini's drums provide the heart-pounding pulse that propels the tracks into pure metal euphoria.

The highlights are "For The Weak", “Into Emotions” and the last single, "Obbey”. The album is also graced by the captivating track "Some Of Them Died", a tribute to metal legends that have left an indelible mark on the genre's landscape. The song is a homage to icons like Children Of Bodom, Nevermore, Dio, Van Halen, Rush, Pantera, Slayer, Death, and Depeche Mode, woven into the very fabric of As The Palaces Burn's essence.

The album's intense artwork by Carlos Fides and the band's own captivating photo by Eduardo Köenig serve as visual preludes to the sonic journey within. "Drowning Into Shadows" beckons all metal enthusiasts to immerse themselves in its relentless rhythms, soaring melodies, and an unrelenting spirit that resonates through each note. As The Palaces Burn has undoubtedly crafted a masterpiece that stands as a shining testament to the might of heavy metal.

With their music resonating across digital platforms, As The Palaces Burn beckons fans of diverse metal flavors to experience their unique fusion. As they continue to evolve and make their mark on the Brazilian metal scene, their story unfolds with a promising horizon ahead.

Mandatory listening for fans of In Flames, Soilwork, Avatar, and Evergrey, As The Palaces Burn's new album "Drowning Into Shadows" is available from Rockshots Records at https://bit.ly/AsThePalacesBurnCD and digital at https://bfan.link/drowning-into-shadows

Track Listing:

1. Lord Underrated - 3:49

2. The Hive - 3:28

3. Obbey - 3:57

4. As Deep As A River - 4:13

5. Into Emotions - 3:49

6. For The Weak - 4:11

7. Last Ride - 3:44

8. As The Palaces Burn - 2:57

9. Some of Them Died - 8:38

Album Length: 38:51