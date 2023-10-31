NCPA announces its annual International Jazz Festival 2023 featuring award-winning artistes

MUMBAI : The NCPA is delighted to announce yet another anticipated edition of its International Jazz Festival. The festival’s grand return promises an electrifying line-up of artistes who are recognized for their mastery in jazz music. The three-day event from the 24th of November to the 26th of November, will get Mumbai concert-goers groove to live performances by esteemed Grammy and Emmy-nominated international performers.
The International Jazz Festival 2023 is excited to welcome back Thilo Wolf, whose exceptional performance captivated the festival's audience in the previous year. Thilo Wolf and his remarkable band are all set to enrapture the audience again with his musical prowess. The illustrious Thilo Wolf Big Band, graced by the mesmerizing Johanna Iser, the virtuoso Torsten Goods, and Florian Bührich, is set to create an extraordinary musical experience. But the excitement doesn't stop there; the lineup also includes the sensational Emmet Cohen, featuring Benny Benack III. The last day of the festival will see Alfredo Rodriguez Trio weave a tapestry of sounds followed by American jazz singer Jane Monheit Quintet; collectively curating an unmatched evening of jazz.
Commenting on the upcoming edition of the NCPA’s International Jazz Festival 2023, Ms. Farrahnaz Irani, Head, International Music, shared, “It is an absolute privilege to curate the International Jazz Festival for audiences in Mumbai. We continue to curate festivals with the aim of making each year more spectacular than the last. This edition of the Jazz Festival showcases artistes from different styles of Jazz, it is a rendition of our efforts to produce jazz festivals of global measure and enable a wider audience to participate in an unparalleled musical experience. These
The NCPA is dedicated towards inviting eminent artistes and making international art accessible in India. The International Jazz Festival is one such event that enables a platform for such unique cultural experiences.
The box office is now open for tickets. For more details, visit https://www.ncpamumbai.com/
