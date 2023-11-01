RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Nov 2023 17:49 |  By RnMTeam

'Jasleen Royal's Enchanting India Tour: A melodic journey loved massively by fans'

MUMBAI : Singer Jasleen Royal's India tour has been a musical extravaganza that has left her fans in awe. Known for her soulful and melodious voice, Jasleen Royal embarked on a tour across India, captivating audiences with her enchanting performances.

Jasleen, with her remarkable talent, has won the hearts of millions with her hit songs like “Heeriye Heeriye”, "Din Shagna Da," "Preet," and "Ranjha” and many more. Her songs are emotions that resonate with people of all ages. The melodies she creates have been loved massively, and her tour brought these tunes to life, making her fans' dreams come true.

The anticipation for Jasleen's tour had been building for a long time. Fans eagerly awaited the chance to experience her live performances, and the wait was undoubtedly worth it. Bangalore and Bhopal have already witnessed it! Her concerts have been a testimony to her star power, with packed venues and sold-out shows, making it clear that fans have been yearning for her tour.

The response to Jasleen Royal's India tour has been nothing short of phenomenal. Her fans, old and new, came together to witness her magical performances. The electrifying atmosphere, soul-stirring music, and the artist's magnetic stage presence left the audiences in sheer amazement. The love and adoration from her fans were palpable, creating a unique bond between the singer and her supporters.

Jaipur, Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai are yet to witness it and her India tour has been a testament to her extraordinary talent and the immense love she receives from her fans.

Tags
Jasleen Royal Din Shagna Da Preet Ranjha music Songs
Related news
 | 01 Nov 2023

Coke Studio Bharat's Khalasi creates history with 4.5 billion views across music universe

MUMBAI :  Coke Studio with its phenomenal success as a music platform with different genres of music continues to celebrate talented & emerging artists with the launch of Coke Studio Bharat & Coke Studio Tamil in India, early this year.

read more
 | 01 Nov 2023

Singer-songwriter Ashwin Adwani's soothing new single 'Unke rangon mein' is next release on Molfa Music

MUMBAI  – Jugaad Motion Pictures, a renowned production house launched Molfa Music – an independent record label, with much the same philosophy – to foster a space for artistic expression and creativity and nurture emerging talent.

read more
 | 01 Nov 2023

Director Milan Luthria of 'Sultan of Delhi ; applauds Composer Amaal Mallik for his dedication and respect for the craft

MUMBAI – Milan Luthria, the esteemed director of the highly anticipated movie "Sultan of Delhi," has recently showered praise on renowned composer Amaal Mallik for his unwavering dedication and profound respect for the craft of music.

read more
 | 01 Nov 2023

Wacken Metal Battle Canada 2023 Champions Strigampire announces new album 'All To Dominate' Out in Dec

MUMBAI : Created in 2001 in Quebec, Canada, Strigampire has been recognized over the years for its eloquence and the energy coming out from each of its frantic live performances.

read more
 | 01 Nov 2023

Rockshots Records - Out now! Brazil's As The Palaces new album 'Drowning Into Shadows' plus new music video 'Obbey'

MUMBAI : Encompassing traditional Heavy Metal, Thrash Metal, and hints of Progressive and Modern Metal, Brazil's As The Palaces Burn unlocks their sonic diversity with the new album "Drowning Into Shadows", now available as of October 31st from Rockshots Records.

read more

RnM Biz

Sabki Zubaan Par Amazon Prime – Fans take the centerstage in prime video’s latest brand campaign

MUMBAI — Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment destination, today unveiled a new marketiread more

Virgin Music Group unveils a new global leadership team and global reorganization

MUMBAI : Virgin Music Group, the world's leading partner to independent music companies and entrread more

QYOU Media India's Q Play+ announces global distribution partnership with Coolita, expands its digital footprint

MUMBAI : In an endeavor to significantly expand the reach of its curated content offerings in Indread more

Prime Video release the new edition of O Womaniya! Report; India's M&E industry pledges support to boost female representation

MUMBAI - Prime Video, India's most loved entertainment destination, today released the latest edread more

Jose Cuervo's Day of the Dead collaboration with SOCIAL: A fusion of culture and spirits, exclusively available via Zomato Live

MUMBAI : India's premier supplier of luxurious foreign liquor brands, Monika Alcobev, is thrilleread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Director Milan Luthria of 'Sultan of Delhi ; applauds Composer Amaal Mallik for his dedication and respect for the craft

MUMBAI – Milan Luthria, the esteemed director of the highly anticipated movie "Sultan of Delhi," has recently showered praise on renowned composer...read more

2
DG Immortals presents: 'Brand New' - A fusion of tradition and modernity in Haryanvi Music

MUMBAI - DG Immortals, renowned for their chart-topping hits "Kaleshi Chori" and "Systumm," is thrilled to announce the release of their latest...read more

3
Coke Studio Bharat's Khalasi creates history with 4.5 billion views across music universe

MUMBAI :  Coke Studio with its phenomenal success as a music platform with different genres of music continues to celebrate talented & emerging...read more

4
After 5 Days of Immersive Magic Jodhpur RIFF 2023 Bids Audiences Adieu

MUMBAI : According to many audience members who keep coming back to Jodhpur RIFF—India’s favourite roots music festival—the reason they do so is the...read more

5
Singer-songwriter Ashwin Adwani's soothing new single 'Unke rangon mein' is next release on Molfa Music

MUMBAI  – Jugaad Motion Pictures, a renowned production house launched Molfa Music – an independent record label, with much the same philosophy – to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games