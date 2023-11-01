Director Milan Luthria of 'Sultan of Delhi ; applauds Composer Amaal Mallik for his dedication and respect for the craft

MUMBAI – Milan Luthria, the esteemed director of the highly anticipated movie "Sultan of Delhi," has recently showered praise on renowned composer Amaal Mallik for his unwavering dedication and profound respect for the craft of music. In the world of cinema, where artistry and passion combine, this collaboration promises to be a testament to the power of creativity.

Milan Luthria, celebrated for his exceptional directorial work in Bollywood, has found a kindred spirit in Amaal Mallik, an acclaimed composer known for his soulful and evocative musical creations. The director's words underscore their unique creative synergy and Mallik's exceptional contributions. Amaal Mallik has composed the Song "Tujh Pe Dil Haar Ke" from the series which is sung by Shreyas Ghoshal and Armaan mallik, the lyrics are written by Kunal Verma.

Director Milan Luthria who roped in Amaal for this project expressed his admiration for his unwavering dedication to music, He "Amaal is a very special and precious talent. Despite his young age, he has been through his own journey in the music world. Coming from a musical family, his personal experiences reflect in his work. He has gone through ups and downs in the music industry, and has developed an understanding of the essence of film and popular music. His music reflects an inner depth, which arises from his personal experiences and understanding of music. This has led to a certain clarity about how the best and long-lasting melodies are those that are close to the hearts of Indian audiences, and connect with viewers of all ages. Despite his awareness of the technicalities involved in creating music, Amaal's music is simple at its essence and is beautifully decorated and surrounded by various elements.

Adding further to the conversation Milan says "Another quality that defines Amaal is his hunger to do well. I have worked with him on a song, and he has been wanting to work with me for the longest time. His perseverance, enthusiasm, and determination to succeed have already made a deep impact. I am sure there will be sleepless nights and anxiety, but his love for music will always drive him. I am happy to collaborate with this young composer and I must add that having worked with several talented musicians in the film industry, I have never felt that I was not getting as much quality, dedication, or passion in the output. This is our first song together."

Currently, Amaal is working on multiple projects including music for two web shows, a film, and a few unannounced projects.