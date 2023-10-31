RadioandMusic
Take My Chance with MK, plus more new release and tour dates from Ultra Records

MK 'Take My Chance'

MUMBAI : MK returns with 80's inspired piano house anthem ‘Take My Chance.’ The uplifting track was co-written with Camelphat and vocalist Clementine Douglas. MK has been playing 'Take My Chance' at shows all summer, with lucky crowds - including Glastonbury and his Ushuaïa Ibiza residency - getting to hear this fresh new track in advance. MK's newest single 'Take My Chance' is out now.

LISTEN HERE

Tripolism & Rosa Lee Luna 'Luna Love'

Following the massive success of their hit ‘Dope Dance,’ Tripolism is back with their electrifying new single ‘Luna Love.’ Featuring up-and-coming German indie-pop vocalist Rosa Lee Luna, this collaboration is a sonic testament to the unstoppable nature of creativity when two distinct artists and their unique worlds seamlessly collide. The track is a soulful, ever-moving rave-pop hybrid that irresistibly compels you to dance. 'Luna Love' by Tripolism and Rosa Lee Luna is out now via Ultra Records.

LISTEN HERE

Jaxomy & Ely Oaks 'Something Like This'

Jaxomy's newest single, ‘Something Like This’ is a captivating collaboration with Ely Oaks, set to ignite international dance floors with its explosive energy. 'Something Like This' shows off Jaxomy's capacity to craft music that breaks down barriers and unites revelers on the dance floor. The track radiates the same infectious energy and unwavering passion that have become hallmarks of Jaxomy's musical odyssey. 'Something Like This' by Jaxonomy & Ely Oaks is out today via Ultra Records.

LISTEN HERE

Naeleck x Vini Vici 'Home Alone (with Marnik)'

French DJ/producer Naeleck teams up once again with powerhouse duo Marnik and producers VINI VICI for a rework of the Christmas track 'Carol of the Bells'. Titled 'Home Alone' (a nod to the iconic movie), this track is a contemporary interpretation of a year-end favorite. They've skillfully crafted a choral arrangement that transitions from a cinematic drop into a techno-inspired instrumental, making it the perfect soundtrack to kick off the winter season parties. 'Home Alone (with Marnik)' by Naeleck x Vini Vici is out now.

LISTEN HERE

Icona Pop Amazon Music Live City Sessions

Icona Pop is releasing their exclusive City Sessions with Amazon Music Live today featuring four live versions of their songs recorded last month on a roof in New York City. Catch this unforgettable session immediately.

LISTEN HERE

