Rockshots Records - Out now ! New music video 'Queen of Thorns' plus debut album 'Human Deeds' - Raining Nails

MUMBAI : Featuring members of Eternal Silence, Fallen Arise, Oracle Sun, and Sound Storm, Italy's Raining Nails are proud to finally unbind their 1ten tracks of power and symphonic-influenced heavy metal from the debut album "Human Deeds", which is now available as of October 27th from Rockshots Records at bit.ly/HumanDeedsCD

To celebrate the full-length's release, the band is sharing their new music video "Queen of Thorns", a mysterious track, that captures and slowly pulls you into a place that seems far away, but actually lies within you, its slow whirlwind that intoxicates the mind and makes you forget the world around you, bringing you back to a primal essence.

"This song evokes in each of us deep, strong, and conflicting sensations and feelings, sharp and blurred images that intertwine into a unique and unrepeatable cocktail. I think, above all else, this is the reason why we chose it as a single." adds bassist Massimiliano Flak.

Watch "Queen of Thorns" at https://youtu.be/3DhuRV7meOI

"Human Deeds" was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by bassist Massimiliano Flak at Evolution Recording Studios in Turin (Italy) www.evolutionstudios.it, with album artwork and booklet designed by Caio Caldas at www.cadiesart.com based on a concept from the band. All lyrics were written by Alessia Scolletti, except Anthem by Marika Vanni and Close To You by Massimiliano Flak.

"We hope that this album will be received with curiosity by future listeners, we are musicians from different bands and we each put our own ideas and origins into this project, making it an interesting recipe. Being a debut album, there is no certainty. What is for sure is that this album will also appeal to those who do not usually listen to metal. This album talks about the bad situation of the world, but also keeps a light of hope for the future. You can clearly see what we mean by looking through the artwork. We think our overall goal was to create songs that punch people’s heads and shake their hearts. What’s better than heavy metal to reach this goal?" adds the band.

Creating something that was particularly close to their hearts, Raining Nails is trying to make listeners more involved in their ideas and emotions. Fans of bands such as Battle Beast, Powerwolf, and Kamelot are highly recommended to check out "Human Deeds".

Lyric Video - "Anthem" - https://youtu.be/GT09Y9EfN7c

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/46KpTtV

Track Listing:

1. A New Way To Walk On - 4:22

2. Chained - 4:36

3. Every Angel Has Its Demon - 4:17

4. Queen Of Thorns - 3:59

5. Headcrusher - 4:21

6. Close To You - 4:56

7. Not Strong Enough - 4:28

8. Anthem - 4:21

9. Refuge - 3:54

10. Rage Of Justice - 5:20

Album Length: 44:37

Raining Nails is:

Marika Vanni: Vocals

Giacomo Paradiso: Electric and Acoustic Guitars

Massimiliano Flak: Bass

Mattia Rubino: Drum