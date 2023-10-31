RadioandMusic
News |  31 Oct 2023

Genre-defying producer UnderLux unveils electrifying EP Hacking the Circuits

MUMBAI : After years tinkering with various electronic genres, genre-hopping producer/DJ UnderLux has honed in on his true artistic persona.

Having developed an interest in music at a young age, UnderLux has cultivated an immense desire to expand his knowledge and abilities in all aspects of life - specifically his passion for free creative expression and authenticity surrounding his project. With an electronic sound informed by his love for electro-soul, house, and bass music, the dynamic producer has garnered a fervent Denver fanbase endeared to his emotive and experimental soundscapes - a style that has led to collaborations with artists such as Maddy O’Neal, Vincent Antone, Homemade Spaceship, and MIDIcinal; a performance at the official Pretty Lights pre-party at Cervantes’ Other Side; and sets at and clubs such as JING Las Vegas, DAYLIGHT Beach Club, and Club Blue in Bogota, Colombia.

Now, UnderLux unveils his new EP, Hacking the Circuits, a 3-track package that displays his knack for pushing musical boundaries and continually redefining himself. Vibrant, expressive, and powerful, Hacking the Circuits promises to take listeners on an enthralling sonic journey that refuses to stagnate or stick to the confines of one genre.

Fans got their first taste of Hacking The Circuits with the EP’s lead single, “We Can All Go,” a hypnotic trance track that focuses on weaving lush tapestries of sound as opposed to over indulging on distracting production flourishes. With propulsive rhythms and rich, melodic synth layers, “We Can All Go” evokes a transcendent, euphoric dance floor experience.

Today, UnderLux releases the full Hacking The Circuits EP with two new genre-melding singles: “With The KickBack” and “Don’t Fear The Dark.” These tracks showcase the artist’s seamless fusion of dance genres layered with catchy melodies and energetic chord progressions - a combination that results in a newfound signature sound.

“With The KickBack” is a frenetic, pulsating bass house track that’s driven by a rowdy bassline, replete with knocking percussion elements and a chanting vocal sample.

The EP is then rounded out by the ethereal, mesmerizing melodic techno gem “Don’t Fear The Dark,” a track brimming with spellbinding melodies and celestial rhythms.

The Hacking The Circuits EP showcases UnderLux’s new artistic era, one that demonstrates his ability to shape-shift across genres and deliver an infectious, high-energy experience.

