DG Immortals presents: 'Brand New' - A fusion of tradition and modernity in Haryanvi Music

MUMBAI - DG Immortals, renowned for their chart-topping hits "Kaleshi Chori" and "Systumm," is thrilled to announce the release of their latest musical masterpiece, "Brand New." This new track promises to take listeners on a captivating journey, blending the timeless charm of the traditional Haryanvi folk song "Nandi K Bira" with the pulsating energy of contemporary urban Haryanvi hip hop.
"Brand New" begins with a rich tapestry of Haryana's cultural heritage, where the soulful melodies of "Nandi K Bira" evoke a sense of nostalgia and reverence. However, the magic doesn't stop there. DG Immortals seamlessly transition this cultural tribute into a vibrant, modern hip-hop beat that sets the stage for an unforgettable auditory experience.
DG Immortals' lyrics takes center stage in "Brand New" as he weaves a compelling narrative of showering his beloved with love and luxury. This track is a testament to DG Immortals' ability to bridge the gap between tradition and contemporary music, creating a harmonious blend that appeals to a wide audience.
The accompanying music video for "Brand New" is a visual delight, featuring the charismatic talents of Love Kataria and Khyati Sharma alongside DG Immortals himself. The video was shot in the vibrant and scenic backdrop of Bangkok, adding a touch of international allure to this exceptional musical journey.
Talking on the release of Brand New, DG Immortal shared, “I couldn't be more excited to share 'Brand New' with the world. I hope it resonates with listeners and offers them a unique cultural experience. My expectation is that 'Brand New' will become a bridge between the rich heritage of Haryanvi folk music and the dynamic urban Haryanvi hip hop scene, bringing people together through the power of music.”
Entitled "Nandi K Bira Fusion to Urban Haryanvi Hip Hop," this song is a must-listen for music enthusiasts who appreciate the exquisite fusion of tradition and modernity. It offers a unique and powerful cultural experience, celebrating both the roots and evolution of Haryanvi music.
Watch the song here-
