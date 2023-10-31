RadioandMusic
News |  31 Oct 2023 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

700 Million views later: Music composer DJ Sheizwood’s ' Main Sharabi Hoon' strikes back with a bang, back by popular demand

MUMBAI : Following the phenomenal success of the 2020 hit "Main Sharabi Hoon," which garnered a staggering organic 700 million views, Mediamax Entertainment along with music maverick Dj Sheizwood is thrilled to announce the return of the franchise with an all-new, masterpiece: "Main Sharabi Hoon”. This time, they promise to take you on an even more exhilarating musical journey.

Khan Saab and Jerry Burj's soulful voices, combined with Dj Sheizwood's musical prowess, and the enchanting lyrics by Shardul Rathod, is touted to make this rendition a true musical gem. Bhumika Sharma and Swaggy Singh Rajput are set to dazzle the screen with their electrifying chemistry, all under the expert production of Avi Pandey at Mediamax Entertainment and visionary direction by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

Get ready to be spellbound once again as "Main Sharabi Hoon" takes you on a musical journey like no other. Stay tuned for the official release on the 7th of November.

Avi Pandey of Mediamax Entertainment and the producer of "Main Sharabi Hoon," expressed his excitement, saying "We're back with 'Main Sharabi Hoon’ and we're ready to set new milestones. This song is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-notch music and entertainment that touches the hearts of our audience."

Dj Sheizwood, the brilliant music composer, shared his enthusiasm for "Main Sharabi Hoon" stating, "Creating this music has been an incredible journey, and I can't wait for the world to experience the magic we've crafted. This song is a harmonious blend of emotions and melodies that will resonate with music lovers everywhere”

Watch the teaser here-

