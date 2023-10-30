RadioandMusic
News |  30 Oct 2023 14:57

Boho Bazaar 5.0 - The grandest shopping and music festival returns with a spectacular Diwali edition!

MUMBAI: Boho Bazaar - The Biggest Shopping and music festival is all set to dazzle with its 5th edition for a special Diwali fiesta where the festivities will unfold from the 3rd - 5th November, 2023 at Gate No. 2 of JLN Stadium, Delhi from 12 PM to 10 PM.

A Shoppers Paradise

Boho Bazaar 5.0 promises to be a shopping extravaganza with over 300 carefully curated pop-ups, each representing the best of homegrown brands from every corner of the country. There will be a vast array of offerings, from lifestyle products to home decor, apparel to accessories, pet goods to unique merchandise, and even gourmet treats along with festive Diwali gifting options. Find niche brands like The Blue Brigade, Pure Soul, All About Her, Fiorella Jewels, Mikrokosmos & Kasaa Hues to name a few. Attendees can look forward to special discounts and exciting surprise giveaways through the fest.

Exquisite Culinary Delights

There will be an assortment of 50+ delectable food stalls, offering mouth-watering street food, gourmet delicacies, Asian flavours, unique desserts, and more. Multiple bars will heighten your experience with refreshing beers and exotic concoctions.

Lively Entertainment Options

With over 15 homegrown, mind-blowing artists and live bands to serenade the atmosphere, dedicated entertainment zones, creative workshops, and engaging activities, this event promises the epitome of enjoyment for attendees of all ages - adults and children alike.

Organizer and Co-Founder of Boho Bazaar, Digant Sharma, expressed his excitement, “What makes this edition unique and special is that it’s a Diwali Edition, the first of its kind. With a growing eagerness amongst people, we have curated a lot more pop-up stalls, activities and surprises to give the perfect Diwali vibe. Boho Bazaar 5.0 is going to be the Biggest Diwali shopping festival, welcoming kids and adults to let loose and immerse themselves fully in the 3-day fest!"

With all this and so much more in store, Boho Bazaar 5.0, 2023 is set to be the perfect place to spend your Diwali weekend - shopping, feasting, and grooving to foot-tapping tunes with your friends and family!

When | 3rd, 4th & 5th November, 2023 (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Where | Gate No 2, JLN Stadium, Delhi

Timings | 12 (Noon) to 10 PM

Get Your Tickets On Paytm and Paytm Insider

