News |  27 Oct 2023

San Diego-Based Embers releasing 'To The Moon' EP on Oct 27; Includes single 'Eating Me Alive' ft. Kellin Quinn

MUMBAI :  San Diego's Embers will release a new EP titled 'To The Moon' via Big Night Records on October 27. The 5-track EP features the recent single "Scratch My Name" along with the new track "Eating Me Alive" (ft. Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens).

Pre-save the 'To The Moon' EP on DSPS.

Stream "Eating Me Alive" (ft. Kellin Quinn) HERE.

Embers says, “When this song came together I was inspired by the nu-metal vibes of the early 2000s and I wanted to mix the epic, grandiose sound of strings with a strong chorus. Adding Kellin to the track really brought it to the next level. The way he wrote his second verse playing off the words I used in the first blew me away on first listen. This is one of those tracks where even though it’s my song, I can’t stop listening to it."

He adds, “To: The Moon” is a melting pot of my influences using inspiration from pop punk and emo to reflect on mental health struggles, toxic relationships, and emotional turbulence. A step forward from my last EP “EMO SZN”, “To: The Moon” finds itself a more energetic place in my catalog."

Embers will celebrate the release of the EP with a full band performance this Saturday, October 28 at San Diego's Music Box (direct support for Death Cab For Karaoke). See show info/ticket link below.

“Recording the EP has been an amazing journey. On my first EP, I was going through such a hard time, and it reflects in the music. I’m so proud of the lyrical content and how therapeutic performing those songs is for me and my fans, from what I’ve been told. This second EP takes the basis of the sound of the first EP, but bumps up the energy x 100. The guitars are bigger and the lyrics are less desperate and stronger to match. I can’t wait for people to hear the new music live.”

Embers. The remnants of the fire that continue to burn. That refuse to die. That prevail, and glow, long after the flames subside. Embers is a new vessel. Yet, in a very real sense, the music is the consequence of a long, winding path of artistic evisceration and self-discovery: a death-defying career spent immersed in the trenches of the visual and performing arts.

Perhaps this is why Embers is able to so deftly intertwine contrasts—beauty and darkness, aggression and melody, grit and real pathos, the organic and the synthesized—across his unique, affecting, sprawling soundscapes. At a given moment Embers might conjure Lil Peep, Bright Eyes, Machine Gun Kelly, Linkin Park, Brand New, Crooked Fingers, Guardin, Badly Drawn Boy, and more—but it is always in atmospheric shades and doses, never imitation. Embers is not for the glitter underground.

Upcoming Show:

Saturday, October 28th 2023

Belly Up & Soda Bar Present:

Death Cab for Karaoke: Blink-182 Night, Embers

Music Box - San Diego, CA

Tickets On Sale Now: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/death-cab-for-karaoke-blink-music-box-tickets/13327518

 

