News |  27 Oct 2023 17:51 |  By RnMTeam

Massive Scar Era returns with genre defying 'Oblivious' off 'Metal Goes Egyptian' Out in November

MUMBAI :  Originally from Alexandria, Egypt, Massive Scar Era has now made Canada home and the headquarters for the mystical, experimental, and enchanting music they have been making since 2004. A fragrant blend of traditional sound, metal, progressive rock, and a little bit of post-grunge, it is ultimately soulful, challenging, and refreshing. Massive Scar Era is releasing their seventh studio offering "Metal Goes Egyptian" this November and has a video ready now for their third single "Oblivious". The band founder Cherine Amr shares her thoughts on the release:

“A rearrangement of a previously released song under the same title. I altered the way I sang the chorus to match the Arabic ornament played by the orchestra. I didn’t have to do this, but I just loved it so much that I couldn’t help not singing it. It’s a personal song, and its ending always gives me goosebumps. The song explores how people can sometimes misunderstand things without realizing it, either because they don’t have all the information or because they’re busy with other parts of their lives. It also looks at how our pride can affect how we take in information and how it can be really hard to admit when we’re wrong and face our mistakes instead of avoiding them.”

Watch and listen to “Oblivious” via its premiere on V13 HERE.

"Metal Goes Egyptian" represents a unique concept that will particularly appeal to metal enthusiasts who appreciate a diverse range of folkloric influences. With its fusion of metal and various folk elements, this EP promises an unforgettable musical journey that transcends genre boundaries.

Massive Scar Era has embarked on extensive tours throughout Europe and North America, gracing renowned stages and captivating audiences with their magnetic presence. Overcoming personal and political challenges, this band represents Amr’s tenacity and passion. She invites music enthusiasts to join Massive Scar Era on this remarkable musical journey, one that promises to ignite the imagination, evoke emotions, and leave a lasting impact. “Metal Goes Egyptian” is due out on November 3, 2023, and is recommended for fans of Aeternam, Huntress and Arkan.

EP pre-order at https://massivescarera.bandcamp.com.

"Between Waves" (music video) - https://youtu.be/d6LU9v6lHk8

“Back to the Sun” (music video) - https://youtu.be/WULR4FvSCHI

Track Listing:
1. Between Waves - 3:22
2. 30 Years - 4:43
3. Oblivious - 3:46
4. Back to the Sun - 3:41
5. Color Blind - 3:14
6. Endorphins - 2:37
EP Length: 21:26

Credits:
All songs performed by: Violins: Kristin Molnar, Zoé Dumais, and Rasha Masalkhi
Viola: Omar Abou Afach
Oud: Mohamed Masmoudi
Qanun: Nizar Tabcharani
Percussions: Phyras Haddad, and Bertil Schulrabe
Drums: Julia Geaman
Bass: Etienne Tremblay
Songwriting, Vocals, Guitar: Cherine Amr
Arabic Music Arranger: Weka Soliman
Music Copyist: Hugo Mayrand
Sound Technicians: Jacob Lacroix-Cardinal, and Nicolas Pétrowski
Music Producer, mix and master: Etienne Tremblay (La Machine à Mixer)
Recorded by Nicolas Pétrowski and Etienne Tremblay (La Machine à Mixer) at Studio Mixart, Montreal, QC,
• All songs written by: Cherine Amr
• Produced by: Etienne Tremblay
• Mixed by: Etienne Tremblay
• Mastered by: Etienne Tremblay
• Album Artwork by: Biggg Rock Films

 

 

