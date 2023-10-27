Love Ghost teams up with Ritorukai on new single 'Human Error 404'

MUMBAI : “Human Error 404” by Love Ghost and Ritorukai is a collaborative masterpiece that seamlessly blends the unique talents of two distinct artists, resulting in an alternative rock track that is both emotionally charged and lyrically profound.
Love Ghost’s musical journey enters the entrancing world of alternative rock with the release of their song “Human Error 404”. This song has its own identity, even if it has elements that are evocative of well-known bands such as Radiohead and Linkin Park.
As a consequence of their work with the rising star from Mexico, Ritorukai, the band Love Ghost combines their characteristic sound with real emotions, creating an exciting experience for the listener’s ears.
Human Error 404 is Alternative Rock in the vein of Radiohead and Linkin Park. It combines the Emo stylings of Mexico’s Ritorukai and Los Angeles’ Love Ghost. The song is about alienation and not feeling human. With a blend of rock, rap, and an intense emotional undercurrent, this song is an auditory rollercoaster that delves deep into the realms of anxiety and introspection.
“Human Error 404” is an exemplary collaboration between Love Ghost and Ritorukai, fusing their styles and influences into a cohesive and emotionally resonant piece of alternative rock. The track’s contemplative lyrics and immersive musical composition make it a must-listen for fans of the genre.
“Human Error 404”:
