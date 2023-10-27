J-Pop artist Anna Aya release debut single , Produced by Louis Bell

MUMBAI - International model, singer, actor and multi-lingual artist Anna Aya, is set to be the first global princess of J-Pop with the release of her debut single “Someone Else,” out now. Linking up with GRAMMY® Award nominated multi-platinum producer Louis Bell (Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Halsey) and 6x Japan Gold Disc Winner, multi- platinum producer Michael Africk (Mai Kuraki, Zard, Jordan Knight), “Someone Else” includes both Japanese and English verses. Released via Handcraft Entertainment and globally distributed by Virgin Music, the music video for “Someone Else” partnered with top tier brands including Fendi and Christian Louboutin.

Drawing on her Japanese upbringing, she asserts herself as a voice for her culture, remaining reverent of its nuances and traditions and also leveraging them to distinguish her on the international stage as a singular artist. Speaking with iHeartRadio, Anna explains “I have a lot of inspiration from the Japanese sound, which is very soft and has more of an emotional feel to it. I wanted to incorporate that into my music for both English and Japanese, which is why the song is bilingual. I incorporated the fun pop sound from the U.S. and the emotional part of it from Japan. The whole song is about finding your worth and saying that I don’t need anybody to approve me or validate me, I can do it for myself.”

A rapid rise as an internationally renowned model (for some of the world’s most revered fashion houses), worldwide travel, years of formal dance training in multiple styles and innate creativity foretold Anna Aya’s future as a global pop singer, songwriter, and performer. The 18-year-old half- Japanese and half Armenian artist draws on her dynamic professional background and upbringing to deliver energetic and identifiable anthems to Japanese and English-speaking audiences alike. Growing up in front of the camera and splitting her time between Japan and Los Angeles, Anna eventually found herself in photo shoots for top-tier Japanese brands and in magazines, including Vivi and 25ans. As part of these editorial pieces, she notably modeled for some of the most influential fashion houses in the world, including Dior, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton.

