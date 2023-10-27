Fences' Christopher Mansfield releases his first book of Poetry 'The Horses In Montana'

MUMBAI : Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/guitarist Christopher Mansfield, who records under the Fences moniker, has released his first book of poetry, titled "The Horses In Montana."

"The Horses in Montana” is a collection of short narratives about Christopher Mansfield and the experiences that shaped him into the artist he is today. Written in a stern, poetic voice, “The Horses in Montana” can be read in one sitting, and revisited for deeper meanings over time.

Signed copies of the book are available HERE.

Fences' latest album 'Bright Soil' was released in September via Enci Records.

Stream the new album 'Bright Soil' on DSPs: https://onerpm.link/BrightSoil

'Bright Soil' spotlights not only a time of monumental changes in Mansfield's life, but is perhaps his most cohesive album to date.

For the LP as a whole Mansfield assembled what he refers to as his “dream band” with lifelong friend Felix Pastorius (son of Jaco Pastorius) on bass and Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) on drums, drums. Wesley Schultz and Ryan Lewis (Macklemore & Lewis) also add vocals and production respectively. Mansfield’s wife, Maxine, also appears.

'Bright Soil' arrives concurrently with the debut of a stunning new music video for the track "Werewolf Palm," directed by Hanna Gray Hall (Spanish Love Songs, Starbenders).

Stream the Directors Cut of "Werewolf Palm" HERE.

Mansfield says, “My friend and brilliant actor Chris Bauer said “This looks like a world I couldn’t survive in unless I ate the pancakes.” I think that’s what is stunning about the video. It is a very uncomfortable world. Although I was there and remember them as merely “locations”… they truly weren’t. It would take years of convincing to tell me what we shot was only pretend. Hannah is an absolute genius and the fact the entire thing was HER alone behind a camera is almost shocking. It’s my favorite video I’ve made and I wish I could film it again and again everyday. “

Video Credits:

Film by Hannah Gray Hall

Written by FENCES and Hannah Gray Hall

Sound Design by Jonah Levine

Starring FENCES and Jonah Levine

Featuring Gatlin and Dara Eckes