Deorbit flaunt spacey, Instrumental technical aggression on 'Perihelion' off debut album 'Retrogradient' Out in Nov

Milwaukee, WI, USA's Deorbit is an innovative musical project dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sonic and space exploration. With a unique blend of genres and thought-provoking compositions in their debut album "Retrogradient", they invite listeners on a journey that traverses the vastness of the universe while celebrating the intricacies of the human experience. When asked what kind of listening experience they are trying to give listeners in both the album and the latest single "Perihelion", multi-instrumentalist Jerry Hauppa answers:

“Ideally, depictions of the surreal aspects I had in mind when the music was written, as a song each is trying to depict a merging of the cold aspects of the expanding universe with the organic familiarity of human understanding. Given that there are no lyrics, the music intends to tell the story of each track while allowing the listener room to interpret the concepts.”

“Perihelion” - this is the term for the point in Earth’s orbit when it is closest to the sun, and Deorbit translates this into the most aggressive track on the album and it stands out as a powerhouse of riffs and technical passages that will appeal to a wide spectrum of metalheads.

Listen to “Perihelion” via its stream premiere on Ghost Cult Magazine HERE.

The album “Retrogradient” is a distinctive collection of tracks that invites audiences to delve into the cosmos, where the boundaries of stone replace the vastness of the sky. Inspired by the profound words of Carl Sagan, who once said, “The cosmos is within us. We are made of star-stuff. We are a way for the universe to know itself”, Deorbit's music and album art aim to embody this sentiment. It is recommended for those with an interest in space, extravagant riffs, and bands such as Torche, Hum, Voivod, and Atheist.

"Retrogradient" is due out on November 10, 2023, and is available for pre-order at https://deorbitmke.bandcamp.com.

First single "Stratolith" - https://youtu.be/afPU_yhLk1Q

Second single "Terrakinetic" - https://youtu.be/7UqhGIL-76w

Track Listing:

1. Retrogradient - 3:16

2. Perihelion - 4:29

3. Terrakinetic - 4:44

4. Lunambulant - 4:04

5. Glaciovore - 2:57

6. Calderasure - 4:09

7. Senescence - 4:49

8. Stratolith - 5:06

9. Deorbit - 6:54

Album Length: 40:32

Album Credits:

All songs written and performed by Deorbit

Mixed by Dylan Patterson

Mastered by Jeff Wojtysiak

Artwork by James Becker

Recording Band Lineup:

James Becker - Bass, Cello

Jerry Hauppa - Guitar, Hammered Dulcimer

Hurdy Gurdy - Synth, Violin

Antonio Ninham - Drums