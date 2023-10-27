Chandigarh's live music scene heats up with star-studded shows

MUMBAI : Chandigarh, brace yourselves for an epic musical journey as your beloved artists descend upon the city's vibrant scene! Paytm Insider, the prime destination for top-notch entertainment experiences, has crafted a series of live music performances set to lure you from the comfort of your home into the heart of Chandigarh's live music domain. From classical symphonies, contemporary chart-toppers, soulful Sufi ballads, and Indie rock anthems, these performances will cover all your favourite musical genres to create an unforgettable experience.

Dive in and uncover what's in store for you!

. The Sonu Nigam Show

If you're a 90's kid, this is exactly how you need to spend your weekend. A magical night of experiencing the legendary singer Sonu Nigam as he performs his hit songs at 'The Sonu Nigam Show'. Scheduled to take place on the 28th of October, 2023 from 7 PM at The Courtyard, Nexus Elante Mall, Chandigarh, the concert is going to be one of his grandest shows and is a must-attend for all music enthusiasts!

From romantic ballads to foot-tapping dance numbers, Sonu will be performing some of his hit tracks in this upcoming grand concert and will transport you to another world with soul-stirring sounds. Tickets for the event are priced at Rs. 999 onwards and available at Paytm Insider. Grab yours before they are sold out.

. Bismil Ki Mehfil - Bangr Live

There is something for everyone and here is a shoutout to all the Sufi fans. Bangr Live presents 'Bismil Ki Mehfil' - Chandigarh's Biggest Sufi Night at The Jungle Bar Chandigarh. Famous Indian Sufi artist and songwriter Mohd Asif aka Bismil is coming to the city on October 29th to take the audiences on a spiritual quest with his Shayaris, Qawwalis, folk and Sufi music blended with Western influences. Bismil is the heart and soul of the group, "Bismil Ki Mehfil," a passionate ensemble of musicians immersed in the enchanting Sufi music genre.

Also, one can get to witness DJ Jugni (The Bewafa Boy) perform at the Bangr Live. Tickets for the concert are priced at 1999 onwards. For bookings, log on to Paytm Insider today.

. Arijit Singh Live In Chandigarh

One of the best live performers in the nation, melody king, Arijit Singh, hits the live stage in Chandigarh on November 4, 2023, at the Sector 34 Exhibition Ground. The concert promises to be an electrifying night of music, with Arijit's unmatched talent on full display.

In his inimitable way, he will be belting out a fantastic mix of chart-toppers, classics, medleys, and many more including his recent fan favourites. Tickets start at just Rs. 1799 onwards and can be snagged on Paytm Insider.

. The Yellow Diary Mann Tour

What better way to start November than with a musical rollercoaster filled with pulsating tunes, high-energy beats, and soul-stirring lyrics as The Yellow Diary will kickstart their 'Mann India Tour' in Chandigarh and then travel to 6 major cities across the country. Catch the Indian alt-rock sensation live at Kakuna "a culinary bar", Chandigarh on November 3 from 8 PM onwards as they will be igniting the stage with their unforgettable tunes.

From thought-provoking poetry in their rock songs to chart-toppers like 'Mann,' 'Sada,' and 'Kaun Mera' from their EP "Mann," you'll be immersed in their lyrical brilliance. Get your tickets at Rs. 799 which are live at Paytm Insider and be part of an electrifying live performance.

. Guldasta - Anuv Jain India Tour 2023

Someone whose music resonates with the new Indie music lovers, Anuv Jain brings his Guldasta Tour 2023 to Ludhiana on November 18th. Best described as "a singer-songwriter for every human experience", Anuv will take the stage at AIPL DreamCity Ludhiana, starting at 6 PM and the event promises a magnificent evening of soulful music. So if you feel like taking a short trip. this could be a perfect weekend getaway to Anuv's hometown, Ludhiana.

From his debut hit, "Baarishen," in 2016, the Ludhiana-based singer has continued to touch hearts with songs inspired by personal experiences creating a deep connection with his audience. Catch him live as Anuv's enchanting voice and the stories woven into his melodies will leave you spellbound. Get your tickets on Paytm Insider priced at Rs. 699 onwards and book your spots before it's too late.

