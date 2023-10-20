RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Oct 2023 18:52 |  By RnMTeam

UK punks, DARKO, release a new live session video ('Life Forms') from Signal House Studios

MUMBAI : In May 2023, DARKO (UK) tripped to Signal House Studios, Hatfield to record a live session with Tim Kramer; The result was two brand new tracks, and one re-imagined from the 2017 album, 'Bonsai Mammoth.'

“The guys had just finished working on some new material and they were keen to try it out live in the studio. DARKO and I go way back from when I was playing in Drones and it was revitalising to hear them bring so much fresh energy to the table. I was stoked to hear the new songs, and you all should be too.” says producer Tim Kramer.

“We had heard Tim’s top work on the Drones and Midwich Cuckoosrecords and knew he would knock this out of the park, however, it was then down to us to get a solid performance of the tracks. Whilst we wanted to focus on new material, we thought it would be nice to include a track from our back catalogue that we had been performing in our live set and ‘Life Forms’ seemed like a great choice. It was good to be given the challenge and the payoff of a great recording we can share with our friends.“ says guitarist Rob Piper.

‘Life Forms (Live at Signal House Studios)’ is streaming now on YouTube and listeners can expect more tracks from this session coming late 2023 showcasing brand new material, following the band’s 2022 EP SPARKLE.

Watch the 'Life Forms (Live at Signal House Studios)' video here:

Filmed and recorded at Signal House Studios

www.signalhousestudios.com

instagram.com/signalhousestudios

facebook.com/signalhousestudios

About DARKO:

Over a raucous decade, DARKO have by definition, become veterans of the UK Punk scene and it is not uncommon to see them standing as an essential name within the intricate and complex world of contemporary Punk and Hardcore.

The band, urgent and charged with conviction, are set to continue championing and contributing to the health of the very scene that birthed them as they pen the narrative of their new chapter.

In 2020, longtime voicebox Dan Smith returned to his native Australia and parted ways with the band after so long in the vox seat. Dan’s evocative, emphatic and emotional lyricisms have left quite the legacy throughout the band's releases. Darko's four other noisemakers have curated a backdrop of vicious, hybridised Skate Punk and Melodic Hardcore that has been pushed beyond itself across thirty countries.

Darko have now enlisted longtime touring compadre Tom West of UK shredders, Almeida. The band have never hid from what ails them or the society they inhabit but with West at the vocal helm now and forgoing the complacent societal padding forced upon us all, his lyrical discomfort has spurred the band’s most unbarred barrage yet. There is nothing hidden here, nothing soaked in distracted metaphor or softened non-confrontational rhetoric, Darko are making full use of their scene privilege and challenging people who look akin to them to unleash their own salvos. But what of the backing? These are stops that have also been beyond pulled.

Darko’s evolution is tied to their past but with threads so long that there is an abundance of slack to play with. Notes of Polar Bear Club, Mastodon, A Wilhelm Scream, Protest The Hero, Rise Against and Propagandhi can all be savoured in their contemporary flavour profile. Serrated, lacerating Thrash and metallic digressions contrast the meandering guitar lines rooted in Skate Punk classicism. Writhing, emotive and complicated Post-Hardcore structures supplement the “techy” displays they are known for as an overarching and indisputably Punk-charged Prog-aesthetic allows the versatile and varied vocal range to seamlessly traverse the entirety.

Rob, Chris, Karl, Andy and now Tom have come together to the highest degree, poised and proud to show you a reimagined, powerful and determined Darko.

Darko SHS Promo 7

Darko are:

Tom West Vocals

Rob Piper Guitar / Backing Vocals

Chris Brown Guitar / Backing Vocals

Karl Sursham Bass / Backing Vocals

Andy Borg Drums

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Youtube

Thousand Islands Records

Lockjaw Records

 

Tags
Rob Piper Chris Brown Karl Sursham music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Oct 2023

Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent with new EP 'YOUNG'

MUMBAI : Swedish/Turkish vocalist, dancer and artist Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent, blending elements of pop, R&B and left-field production to further double down on her unique but accessible sound with new EP, 'YOUNG'.ARTIST STATEMENT

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Shah Rukh Khan Praises 'Sunoh' song from Netflix's 'The Archies' as 'Quaint and Beautiful'

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated Netflix film 'The Archies' unveiled its inaugural song, 'Sunoh,' featuring a star-studded cast including Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and directed by Zoya Akhtar.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Ovadia unleashes two-track 'Spiral' EP on Purified Records

MUMBAI : Following his massive Purified Records debut Stay Connected earlier this year, rapidly rising talent Ovadia returns to the imprint to reveal his highly anticipated Spiral EP.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

DJ Rink Makes India Proud; India's No 1 Female DJ is Ranked No 5 in Asia's Top 50 Djanes of 2023

MUMBAI : In a remarkable achievement that underscores her talent and dedication to the world of music, India's No. 1 Female DJ, DJ Rink, has secured the 5th position in the highly prestigious "2023 Top 50 Djanes of Asia" list by Djane Mag.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Thomas Nicholas Band Signs with SBAM Records; Stream the new single 'Tomorrow's Gonna Hurt'

MUMBAI : After 15 years, 1000 concerts and 6 albums THOMAS NICHOLAS BAND finally signed their first record deal with SBAM Records.

read more

RnM Biz

Percept ICE produces the Award Winning Goa Tourism Pavilions at TFF & BLTM Expos

MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Domain Company of Pread more

Universal Music Group and Bandlab Technolgies announce first of its kind strategic AI collaboration

Music Leader and World’s Leading Social Music Creation Platform to Promote Responsible AI Practices...read more

RED FM Introduces 14th Season of Its Longest Running IP Red Raas

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more

QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama Unite Forces to launch a Bollywood Music & Entertainment Channel on Connected TV

MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
The African-Canadian Fusion: A Cross-Cultural Celebration : October 28 at Daniels Spectrum in Toronto

MUMBAI : African Women Acting (AWA), celebrating their 10th anniversary this fall, is set to host The African-Canadian Fusion: a Cross-Cultural...read more

2
Thomas Nicholas Band Signs with SBAM Records; Stream the new single 'Tomorrow's Gonna Hurt'

MUMBAI : After 15 years, 1000 concerts and 6 albums THOMAS NICHOLAS BAND finally signed their first record deal with SBAM Records.Thomas Nicholas is...read more

3
The Rolling Stones perform surprise set at New York City album release party last night , new album 'Hackey Diamonds' Out now

MUMBAI – Last night, The Rolling Stones took over New York City club, Racket NYC to celebrate the release of their highly anticipated new album...read more

4
Steve Aoki and Paris Hilton team up on 'Lighter' after decades-long friendship

MUMBAI : 2x-GRAMMY-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki has joined forces with artist and world-renowned DJ Paris Hilton, through the release of...read more

5
Shah Rukh Khan Praises 'Sunoh' song from Netflix's 'The Archies' as 'Quaint and Beautiful'

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated Netflix film 'The Archies' unveiled its inaugural song, 'Sunoh,' featuring a star-studded cast including Dot (Aditi...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games