Shah Rukh Khan Praises 'Sunoh' song from Netflix's 'The Archies' as 'Quaint and Beautiful'

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated Netflix film 'The Archies' unveiled its inaugural song, 'Sunoh,' featuring a star-studded cast including Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The song's release has sparked overwhelming love and praise, with none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, expressing his admiration. In a post shared on his social media, he referred to 'The Archies' as "quaint and beautiful" and found motivation in the line, "Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet."
He took to X and posted, "This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’! #ZoyaAkhtar #SuhanaKhan #AgastyaNanda #Dot #KhushiKapoor #VedangRaina #YuvrajMenda #MihirAhuja "
This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet’! #ZoyaAkhtar #SuhanaKhan #AgastyaNanda #Dot #KhushiKapoor #VedangRaina #YuvrajMenda #MihirAhuja pic.twitter.com/0r7HZyDX3t
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 20, 2023
'The Archies’ is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favourite set of teenagers by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. ‘Sunoh,' is a song created by the ingenious duo of Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by the maestro Javed Akhtar and the young and talented Dot, harmoniously performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan. ‘Sunoh’ helps viewers to immerse into the exciting world of 'The Archies,' introducing the characters of the film. The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India. ‘Sunoh’ is now available on all streaming platforms and Sony Music’s YouTube channel.The Archies will be released worldwide on Netflix only on December 7, 2023.
