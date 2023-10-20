RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Oct 2023 17:46 |  By RnMTeam

NC's Totally Slow unveil new single plus video 'Crosshairs' off upcoming LP 'The Darkness Intercepts' out in early 2024

MUMBAI : Greensboro, NC's Totally Slow are debuting the new single "Crosshairs" off the upcoming album 'The Darkness Intercepts' which will be released in early 2024 by Refresh Records.

A video for the track (directed and edited by Reid Haithcock) is now streaming.

Watch the "Crosshairs" video on New Noise Magazine.

Stream the single on DSPs: https://refr.sh/crosshairs

The album was recorded at The Sandwich Shoppe with Scotty Sandwich. Features collaborations with Noelle from Shehehe and Sam from Man or Astroman. Mastered by Mike Westbrook.

In a statement, the band says, "The firehose of panic and fear being sprayed at us 24 hours a day is disintegrating our sense of purpose and priorities. Violence towards marginalized people is being packaged by right-wing media as patriotism, and that gun being aimed at anyone is actually that gun eventually being aimed at everyone."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct 25 Local 506 in Chapel Hill NC with Weakened Friends

Oct 26 Radio Room in Greenville SC with Weakened Friends

Oct 27 Vecinos in Gainesville FL for FEST

Nov 03 NYP in Greensboro NC with Small Doses, Orphan Riot

Nov 7 Neptunes in Raleigh, NC (w/ Daikaiju)

'Crosshairs' Lyrics:

entrusted

run down

disgusted

we're in the crosshairs now

demonstrate intention

by killing in advance

verified veracity

raising every hand

you're in the crosshairs now

with every army watching

a shot across the bow

a jail

produced

for every

truth

demonstrate intention

by killing in advance

dignified tenacity

raise your honest hand

you're in the crosshairs now

with every army watching

a shot across the bow

a jail

produced

for every

truth

About:

After a series of livewire basement shows and sweaty van tours in several bands over the years, Scott Hicks and Andy Foster formed Totally Slow in 2013, releasing a self-titled LP of driving, catchy punk shortly after. Razorcake Magazine called the ten-song debut “well planned and masterful,” saying that the debut “...goes off without a hitch. It’s perfect.”

After 2016 LP Bleed Out’s “powerful, pedal-to-the-metal pop” (the kind folks at Razorcake again), Totally Slow went into flux, speeding up their songs for the Imperium EP and introducing guitarist Chuck Johnson (Torchrunner, Gut Feeling), then recalibrating their lineup. Now on Refresh Records, their third LP 'Casual Drag' featured a more collaborative approach to songwriting.

Totally Slow offers up razor sharp, no-frills melodic hardcore, with angry lyrics that show how the personal is inseparable from the political when the country is on the brink of chaos. The band has combined the melodic anthems of 1980s SoCal bands like The Adolescents, Agent Orange and The Faction, with the skewed rawk of ‘90s San Diego bands Drive Like Jehu and Truman’s Water, and the righteous conviction of classic DC hardcore like Dag Nasty, Gray Matter and Fugazi.

Totally Slow has shared stages with the likes of Man or Astro-man?, Agent Orange and many others.

Band: https://linktr.ee/totallyslow

Label: http://refreshrecs.com

 

Tags
Mike Westbrook Chuck Johnson Refresh Records music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Oct 2023

UK punks, DARKO, release a new live session video ('Life Forms') from Signal House Studios

MUMBAI : In May 2023, DARKO (UK) tripped to Signal House Studios, Hatfield to record a live session with Tim Kramer; The result was two brand new tracks, and one re-imagined from the 2017 album, 'Bonsai Mammoth.'

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent with new EP 'YOUNG'

MUMBAI : Swedish/Turkish vocalist, dancer and artist Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent, blending elements of pop, R&B and left-field production to further double down on her unique but accessible sound with new EP, 'YOUNG'.ARTIST STATEMENT

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Shah Rukh Khan Praises 'Sunoh' song from Netflix's 'The Archies' as 'Quaint and Beautiful'

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated Netflix film 'The Archies' unveiled its inaugural song, 'Sunoh,' featuring a star-studded cast including Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and directed by Zoya Akhtar.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Ovadia unleashes two-track 'Spiral' EP on Purified Records

MUMBAI : Following his massive Purified Records debut Stay Connected earlier this year, rapidly rising talent Ovadia returns to the imprint to reveal his highly anticipated Spiral EP.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

DJ Rink Makes India Proud; India's No 1 Female DJ is Ranked No 5 in Asia's Top 50 Djanes of 2023

MUMBAI : In a remarkable achievement that underscores her talent and dedication to the world of music, India's No. 1 Female DJ, DJ Rink, has secured the 5th position in the highly prestigious "2023 Top 50 Djanes of Asia" list by Djane Mag.

read more

RnM Biz

Percept ICE produces the Award Winning Goa Tourism Pavilions at TFF & BLTM Expos

MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Domain Company of Pread more

Universal Music Group and Bandlab Technolgies announce first of its kind strategic AI collaboration

Music Leader and World’s Leading Social Music Creation Platform to Promote Responsible AI Practices...read more

RED FM Introduces 14th Season of Its Longest Running IP Red Raas

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more

QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama Unite Forces to launch a Bollywood Music & Entertainment Channel on Connected TV

MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Worship the thrash Coven of 'The Serpent’s Cycle' from canadian thrashers HYPERIA's new music video; new album out in Nov

MUMBAI :  Mosh your way to the forest of thrash where the Coven awaits for you to join "The Serpent's Cycle", the latest music video for the title...read more

2
Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent with new EP 'YOUNG'

MUMBAI : Swedish/Turkish vocalist, dancer and artist Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent, blending elements of pop, R&B and...read more

3
DJ Rink Makes India Proud; India's No 1 Female DJ is Ranked No 5 in Asia's Top 50 Djanes of 2023

MUMBAI : In a remarkable achievement that underscores her talent and dedication to the world of music, India's No. 1 Female DJ, DJ Rink, has secured...read more

4
Dance pop artist Party Pupils teams up with Bbno$ , Max and Milli for new single 'Girlfriend' out now via Easier Said with Colour Vision Records

MUMBAI  - Dance pop artist Party Pupils has teamed up with frequent collaborator, the pop artist MAX, as well as viral rapper and songwriter bbno$...read more

5
XG make history as first Japanese girl group to feature on the cover of US Billboard magazine!

MUMBAI : Today, XG appeared on the US cover of Billboard magazine, marking the first time a Japanese girl group has been selected for this honor.In...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games