NC's Totally Slow unveil new single plus video 'Crosshairs' off upcoming LP 'The Darkness Intercepts' out in early 2024

MUMBAI : Greensboro, NC's Totally Slow are debuting the new single "Crosshairs" off the upcoming album 'The Darkness Intercepts' which will be released in early 2024 by Refresh Records.

A video for the track (directed and edited by Reid Haithcock) is now streaming.

Watch the "Crosshairs" video on New Noise Magazine.

Stream the single on DSPs: https://refr.sh/crosshairs

The album was recorded at The Sandwich Shoppe with Scotty Sandwich. Features collaborations with Noelle from Shehehe and Sam from Man or Astroman. Mastered by Mike Westbrook.

In a statement, the band says, "The firehose of panic and fear being sprayed at us 24 hours a day is disintegrating our sense of purpose and priorities. Violence towards marginalized people is being packaged by right-wing media as patriotism, and that gun being aimed at anyone is actually that gun eventually being aimed at everyone."

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Oct 25 Local 506 in Chapel Hill NC with Weakened Friends

Oct 26 Radio Room in Greenville SC with Weakened Friends

Oct 27 Vecinos in Gainesville FL for FEST

Nov 03 NYP in Greensboro NC with Small Doses, Orphan Riot

Nov 7 Neptunes in Raleigh, NC (w/ Daikaiju)

'Crosshairs' Lyrics:

entrusted

run down

disgusted

we're in the crosshairs now

demonstrate intention

by killing in advance

verified veracity

raising every hand

you're in the crosshairs now

with every army watching

a shot across the bow

a jail

produced

for every

truth

demonstrate intention

by killing in advance

dignified tenacity

raise your honest hand

you're in the crosshairs now

with every army watching

a shot across the bow

a jail

produced

for every

truth

About:

After a series of livewire basement shows and sweaty van tours in several bands over the years, Scott Hicks and Andy Foster formed Totally Slow in 2013, releasing a self-titled LP of driving, catchy punk shortly after. Razorcake Magazine called the ten-song debut “well planned and masterful,” saying that the debut “...goes off without a hitch. It’s perfect.”

After 2016 LP Bleed Out’s “powerful, pedal-to-the-metal pop” (the kind folks at Razorcake again), Totally Slow went into flux, speeding up their songs for the Imperium EP and introducing guitarist Chuck Johnson (Torchrunner, Gut Feeling), then recalibrating their lineup. Now on Refresh Records, their third LP 'Casual Drag' featured a more collaborative approach to songwriting.

Totally Slow offers up razor sharp, no-frills melodic hardcore, with angry lyrics that show how the personal is inseparable from the political when the country is on the brink of chaos. The band has combined the melodic anthems of 1980s SoCal bands like The Adolescents, Agent Orange and The Faction, with the skewed rawk of ‘90s San Diego bands Drive Like Jehu and Truman’s Water, and the righteous conviction of classic DC hardcore like Dag Nasty, Gray Matter and Fugazi.

Totally Slow has shared stages with the likes of Man or Astro-man?, Agent Orange and many others.

Band: https://linktr.ee/totallyslow

Label: http://refreshrecs.com