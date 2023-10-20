RadioandMusic
News |  20 Oct 2023

Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent with new EP 'YOUNG'

MUMBAI : Swedish/Turkish vocalist, dancer and artist Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent, blending elements of pop, R&B and left-field production to further double down on her unique but accessible sound with new EP, 'YOUNG'.

ARTIST STATEMENT

"As I‘ve gotten older I’ve understood that I’ve had a weird image of what being an adult is. As a kid I thought I’d just wake up on my 18th birthday knowing exactly who I am. That I’d just be responsible and feel fully balanced and confident. That didn’t happen, and it ruined my whole picture of the perfect adult and adulthood. It made me question what growing old really means, which then led me to an obsession about staying young.

This EP is a tribute to the people keeping a young mindset breaking stereotypes and old patterns. To the people who dare to have an opinion.

YOUNG is a reflection of my unwillingness to adapt to a made up way of living, dressing and being and a rebellion against society’s expectation of how we’re supposed to live our lives. Adding on to this is also me recognising how being a “good girl” growing up has made me shape a passive, submissive behaviour around authorities and men. This has lately led me to a drastic change in behaviour which I think is reflected in my artistic expression as well."

Izza Gara - YOUNG (EP)

(October 20th 2023, DMY)

STREAM THE EP

