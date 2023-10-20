RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Oct 2023 17:56 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Rink Makes India Proud; India's No 1 Female DJ is Ranked No 5 in Asia's Top 50 Djanes of 2023

MUMBAI : In a remarkable achievement that underscores her talent and dedication to the world of music, India's No. 1 Female DJ, DJ Rink, has secured the 5th position in the highly prestigious "2023 Top 50 Djanes of Asia" list by Djane Mag. Multi-talented singer, remixer, performer, and DJ, she has been on no 1 position in India since last 10 years and no 40 amongst top 100 DJs in the world. She was recently honoured with Best Wedding DJ award at WOW Awards 2023. DJ Rink has been setting the music scene on fire since 2005. She has garnered recognition and admiration for her outstanding skills and impressive contributions to the music industry. With a portfolio of over 2000 Bollywood remixes to her credit, DJ Rink has become a household name in India, celebrated for her extraordinary talent and her unique ability to set the dance floor on fire.

What sets DJ Rink apart is not only her remarkable DJing skills but also her status as a certified sound engineer. Her dedication to perfecting the art of sound engineering has been pivotal in shaping her successful career. She goes a step further in contributing to the music industry by running her very own DJ school, record label, and web channel, all operating under the banner of Sound Factory.

DJ Rink shared her joy and said, "Securing a 5th place on the '2023 Top 50 Djanes of Asia' list is an honour beyond words. It's a reward to the incredible journey I've embarked upon, the countless hours of dedication, and the love I have for the art of music. This recognition is not just a win for me; it's a win for every individual who's ever danced to my beats, for every student I've mentored at my DJ school, and for everyone who's been a part of my musical journey. It's a reminder that with passion, hard work, and a deep connection to your craft, dreams can become reality. I'm immensely grateful to all my supporters and the incredible music community that has embraced my work. This achievement is a source of inspiration, driving me to push my creative boundaries even further and continue my musical odyssey."  

DJ Rink has firmly established herself as the female face of the DJing business in India, and her performances have a unique power to transform any party into an unforgettable experience.  

DJ Rink was in Dubai recently for a show and will soon be going on a world tour to perform. Her contribution to the music industry is undeniable, and she stands tall as a beacon of creativity and excellence in the world of DJing.

Follow DJ Rink on - www.instagram.com/djrinkindia/?hl=en.

Tags
DJ Rink Sound Factory Djane Mag music Songs
Related news
 | 20 Oct 2023

UK punks, DARKO, release a new live session video ('Life Forms') from Signal House Studios

MUMBAI : In May 2023, DARKO (UK) tripped to Signal House Studios, Hatfield to record a live session with Tim Kramer; The result was two brand new tracks, and one re-imagined from the 2017 album, 'Bonsai Mammoth.'

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent with new EP 'YOUNG'

MUMBAI : Swedish/Turkish vocalist, dancer and artist Izza Gara lays the foundations for her continued ascent, blending elements of pop, R&B and left-field production to further double down on her unique but accessible sound with new EP, 'YOUNG'.ARTIST STATEMENT

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Shah Rukh Khan Praises 'Sunoh' song from Netflix's 'The Archies' as 'Quaint and Beautiful'

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated Netflix film 'The Archies' unveiled its inaugural song, 'Sunoh,' featuring a star-studded cast including Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and directed by Zoya Akhtar.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Ovadia unleashes two-track 'Spiral' EP on Purified Records

MUMBAI : Following his massive Purified Records debut Stay Connected earlier this year, rapidly rising talent Ovadia returns to the imprint to reveal his highly anticipated Spiral EP.

read more
 | 20 Oct 2023

Thomas Nicholas Band Signs with SBAM Records; Stream the new single 'Tomorrow's Gonna Hurt'

MUMBAI : After 15 years, 1000 concerts and 6 albums THOMAS NICHOLAS BAND finally signed their first record deal with SBAM Records.

read more

RnM Biz

Percept ICE produces the Award Winning Goa Tourism Pavilions at TFF & BLTM Expos

MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Domain Company of Pread more

Universal Music Group and Bandlab Technolgies announce first of its kind strategic AI collaboration

Music Leader and World’s Leading Social Music Creation Platform to Promote Responsible AI Practices...read more

RED FM Introduces 14th Season of Its Longest Running IP Red Raas

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more

QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama Unite Forces to launch a Bollywood Music & Entertainment Channel on Connected TV

MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Dance pop artist Party Pupils teams up with Bbno$ , Max and Milli for new single 'Girlfriend' out now via Easier Said with Colour Vision Records

MUMBAI  - Dance pop artist Party Pupils has teamed up with frequent collaborator, the pop artist MAX, as well as viral rapper and songwriter bbno$...read more

2
XG make history as first Japanese girl group to feature on the cover of US Billboard magazine!

MUMBAI : Today, XG appeared on the US cover of Billboard magazine, marking the first time a Japanese girl group has been selected for this honor.In...read more

3
BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender Unveils A Star Studded Line-Up For Its 14th Edition

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender is gearing up to ignite the festival arena once more at Pune’s Teerth Fields from December 1- 3, this year and reclaim...read more

4
Popular playback singer Benny Dayal and vocal sensation Abby V face off in a sargam battle in new single 'Jaa Kaga'

MUMBAI : Toronto-based singer and social media sensation Abby V and multiple Grammy Award winner composer-producer Ricky Kej’s upcoming...read more

5
ISOxo unveils Kidsgonemad ! LP out now via 88rising

MUMBAI : The highly anticipated debut offering from San Diego-native ISOxo is finally here. kidsgonemad! is not only the album title, but an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games