The Archies' first song 'Sunoh': Zoya Akhtar's Cinematic Ode to the 1960’s rock and roll era

MUMBAI : One of the most awaited films of the year, Netflix's ‘The Archies’ has released its first song 'Sunoh,' featuring Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. 'The Archies’ is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of the town’s favourite set of teenagers by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

‘Sunoh,' is a song created by the ingenious duo of Ankur Tewari and The Islanders, lyrically woven by the maestro Javed Akhtar and the young and talented Dot, harmoniously performed by Tejas Menon and Shivam Mahadevan. ‘Sunoh’ helps viewers to immerse into the exciting world of 'The Archies,' introducing the characters of the film.

Legendary Lyricist Javed Akhtar said "Writing 'Sunoh' was like unlocking a time capsule of the 1960s' rock and roll era. It's a musical experience that bridges the past and present, celebrating the enduring essence of this iconic period through melody and lyrics. Being a part of 'The Archies' has allowed me to rediscover the magic of an era that has deeply impacted generations."

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, said, "With ‘Sunoh’ we wanted to encapsulate the teenage soul of the 60’s. 'The Archies' is a celebration of that era. The song had to evoke simplicity, nostalgia but also a rebellion and idealism that could resonate with Gen Z today. Ankur and The Islanders are rock n’ roll boys at heart so they nailed it.

Ankur Tewari said, "The music of 'The Archies' is a heartfelt tribute to the timeless rock and roll era, a sonic journey that captures the spirit of a musical revolution. Through our compositions, The Islanders and I, aimed to resurrect the electric energy and vibrant rhythms of that iconic period, offering listeners a chance to relive the magic of a musical era that remains etched in the hearts of generations."

An exciting ensemble cast spearheaded by the emerging talents of Agastya Nanda, Dot., Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda; the adaptation brings 'The Archies' to life. This live-action musical transports viewers on an enchanting journey back to the captivating era of the 1960s, set in the fictional hill town of Riverdale. The film is produced by Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

‘Sunoh’ is now available on all streaming platforms and Sony Music’s YouTube channel.

The Archies will be released worldwide on Netflix only on December 7, 2023.