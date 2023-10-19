"MADverse Launches Nationwide Hunt for Rising Stars, Pledges INR 1.5 Lakh to Fuel Independent Music Careers!"

MUMBAI : MADverse, the leading tech-driven music platform, is excited to announce a game-changing event for talented musicians across India. Starting on October 15th, 2023, this event is a rallying call to independent artists nationwide, introducing the MADVerse Empower Fund. This initiative is dedicated to recognizing and supporting extraordinary musical talent within the independent music scene and consists of two vital components: the Marketing Fund and the Mix & Master Fund.

The event is supported by three honored partners including Superkicks India as the culture partner, Global Music Institute as the education partner, and the Indian Music Diaries as the media partner. A distinguished panel of music industry figures, including Rohan Nesho Jain, Anurag Tagat, Dhruv Vishwanath, Kamakshi Khanna, and Sandhya Surendran, will select three outstanding artists or bands from the pool of applicants.

The Creative & Marketing Fund, in collaboration with SymphonyOS, a US-based AI marketing company, will provide each selected artist with marketing funds valued at 30,000 INR, dedicated to promoting their upcoming releases. SymphonyOS is a data-driven, smart-automated platform focused on building creators' fan bases and promoting their content.

The Mix & Master Fund offers the winning artist a chance to partner with Bharg, India's top music producer, known for collaborations with artists like King, Krishna, and Rawal. The artist will receive complimentary mixing and mastering services for one of their tracks, followed by distribution and promotion through MADverse.

Rohan Nesho Jain, the Founder and CEO of MADverse, emphasized the importance of empowering independent artists in a competitive music industry. The fund allocation for each selected artist totals 50,000 INR, with a total fund value of 1.5 Lakh INR. The application window is open from October 15th to November 15th, 2023, with winners to be announced by November 29th, 2023.

The MADVerse Artist Fund is open to artists of all backgrounds, ages, and languages, promoting inclusivity and diversity. It's a platform where artists can shine, regardless of their musical genre, and MADVerse welcomes all independent artists to embrace this extraordinary opportunity to redefine their musical journeys. MADverse empowers artists with a comprehensive suite of services, liberating them from traditional record label dependencies and connecting them with a global community of independent musicians. Join MADverse in revolutionizing the music industry!