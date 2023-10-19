Introducing 'NIKAMMA' by Bharg Kale: A game-changing indie pop rock single

MUMBAI : Bharg Kale is set to revolutionize the indie music scene with his lead single 'Nikamma' from his upcoming debut album 'NIKAMMA'. Featuring Moses Koul on guitars, it's a testament to the power of independent artists pushing boundaries and reclaiming narratives.

CHECK OUT THE VIDEO -

Nikamma:

About the Track - 'Nikamma'

The title, 'NIKAMMA,' is a term familiar in Indian households, often used to motivate individuals to strive for greatness. However, the song challenges this notion. 'NIKAMMA' is a rebellious anthem, expressing the frustration of being misunderstood while pursuing one's unique vision. With the spirit of punk rock coursing through its veins, this high-energy Indie pop-rock track features a blazing solo by the country's top guitarist, Moses Koul.

Bharg Kale sheds light on the inspiration behind the lead track 'Nikamma', "It's a sentiment prevalent in every Indian household, where children often clash with their parents over a perceived lack of understanding. There are moments when you might feel somewhat adrift, labelled as a 'Nikamma.' It's about embracing your true self, knowing your worth, and eagerly awaiting the opportunity to showcase your unique talents. It's about reaching a point where you no longer seek validation, accepting that some may not comprehend you. You forge ahead, determined to pursue your passions. It's a declaration of self-assurance—society can brand you as a 'Nikamma,' but you hold steadfast in your vision. You understand your purpose, and that's what matters most. This is who I am, this is how I operate, and this is what I'll pursue. It's about staying true to oneself".

About BHARG KALE

Bharg Kale is a trailblazing independent artist known for his distinctive sound and unapologetic storytelling. With 'Nikamma,' he brings a fresh perspective to the indie pop rock genre, challenging conventional norms and inspiring a new wave of music enthusiasts.

About MOSES KOUL

Moses Koul, known for his electrifying guitar performances, has teamed up with Bharg Kale on 'NIKAMMA', offering listeners an unforgettable musical experience. Also recognized as Sharan Gujral from Netflix's hit series 'Class', Moses is a multi-talented artist, excelling as both a guitarist and actor.

More Info: BHARG KALE

Hailing from Delhi, Bharg is a versatile artist, transcending traditional genre boundaries. As an Air Force child, he immersed himself in a mosaic of cultures, people and sounds from across the country. This diverse upbringing forms the bedrock of his genre-defying musical creations. Bharg's repertoire spans the spectrum, from hard-hitting Hip-Hop anthems like "Jungli Kutta" and "Prarthana" to uplifting melodies like "Baat Bangayi" and "Pink Blue"

Notably, his debut album, 'Sab Chahiye' in collaboration with RAWAL, has amassed over 10 million streams on Spotify alone, all achieved without label backing. His partnership with Tsumyoki on the track 'Pink Blue' has reached an impressive milestone of nearly 6 million streams on Spotify alone, marking it as one of the most triumphant English-language indie releases to emerge from India in the past decade.

Presently, Bharg is poised to unveil his solo Album, alongside a series of unexpected collaborations. As a producer, his recent work includes King’s EP, 'Shayad Woh Sune', which has garnered an impressive 10 million+ streams, as well as Kr$na’s latest release 'Prarthana'. Both projects went on to enter the Indian Top 200 charts in the week of release. There's seemingly no limit to the magic Bharg can conjure.

Music Video Link:

Track: NIKAMMA

Genre: Indie Pop Rock

Language: Hindi

Release Credits

- Composed by Bharg Kale & Moses Koul

- Produced and Written by Bharg Kale

- Performed by Bharg Kale and Moses Koul

- Mixed and mastered by Akash Shravan

- Artwork by Mohit Mukhi

- Distributed by MADverse

