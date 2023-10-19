Illegal Mind release a hebrew alt metal version of Kaarija's track 'Cha Cha Cha'

MUMBAI : "Illegal Mind" sets the stage ablaze with their fiery metal cover of Kaarija's Eurovision sensation, "Cha Cha Cha," now brilliantly interpreted in Hebrew. This captivating debut marks a significant milestone for the band, showcasing their raw talent and dedication to pushing boundaries in the world of music.

Recorded entirely by the multi-talented vocalist and guitarist Maxx Dee, Illegal Mind's version of "Cha Cha Cha" seamlessly fuses the infectious energy of the original with the unrelenting power of metal. The exceptional vocal delivery and skillful guitar work add a whole new dimension to the song, leaving listeners spellbound from start to finish. Each element meticulously crafted to perfection, this remarkable performance is a testament to the band's unwavering commitment to their art.

To complement the powerful music, "Illegal Mind" also released an enthralling music video for "Cha Cha Cha," available on their official YouTube channel. The visually stunning video perfectly captures the essence of the song, adding an extra layer of intensity to the band's electrifying performance.

"We were drawn to the energy and emotion of Kaarija's 'Cha Cha Cha,' and we knew we had to make it our own in a way that truly reflects our style," said Illegal Mind's lead vocalist and guitarist. "Recording the entire cover as a solo effort was a challenge, but it allowed us to showcase our individual talents and artistic vision. We're thrilled to share this unique metal interpretation with the world."

With its captivating fusion of genres and relentless intensity, Illegal Mind's cover of "Cha Cha Cha" is set to make waves in the metal community and beyond. This remarkable performance is sure to captivate music lovers seeking a fresh and invigorating sonic experience. Fans of Kaarija will be delighted to discover a whole new dimension to the song they already love.

About Illegal Mind: Illegal Mind is an explosive metal band that began shaping their unique sound in one of Tel Aviv's studios in February 2018. Comprised of talented musicians, the band embarked on a journey to craft their powerful EP album, "Forbidden Content," which earned them a dedicated fanbase. Drawing inspiration from dystopian and mythological themes, their vocalist's evocative lyrics create a compelling narrative about the direction of humanity. As they prepare to release their upcoming EP, "From The Ashes," the band promises to deliver a heavier sound and captivating performances, marking an exciting new chapter in their musical journey.

