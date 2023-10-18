Vh1 celebrates Dussehra with a Spectacular Music Extravaganza: Platinum Hits Galore!

MUMBAI : In a special treat for music enthusiasts this Dussehra, Vh1 GOLD is set to ignite screens with an explosive showcase of the hottest music videos that have achieved gold and platinum status on the International Billboard charts. On October 5th, from 12 pm to 5 pm, viewers can immerse themselves in a five-hour musical journey filled with chart-topping hits that have conquered hearts and airwaves worldwide. This Dussehra, be prepared to be drenched in gold as Vh1 GOLD delivers a dazzling celebration of music's highest achievements. It's not just music; it's a gold rush you won't want to miss!

Dussehra is a time for celebration and victory, and what better way to revel in the festivities than with a parade of music's ultimate triumphs? Vh1 GOLD invites everyone to join in the celebration and experience the sheer joy of music that has stood the test of time. From timeless classics to contemporary sensations, this Dussehra special promises to be an unforgettable ride through musical history.

So, mark your calendars for October 5th onwards, clear your schedule from 12 pm to 5 pm, and get ready for a day of music that will make your Dussehra truly golden.

Stay tuned to Vh1, because it's going to rain GOLD!