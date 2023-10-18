STATE OF DECEIT recount damaged relationships in their 'Withered' music video, full-length album 'Stalked By Daemons' out now!

MUMBAI : British thrash, groove, metal-core band State of Deceit just dropped their new full-length album Stalked by Daemons via Eclipse Records on October 13 and earlier today, the band dropped a fourth music video from the album for the track ‘Withered’. The album was produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Tim Hamill (Anterior) at Sonic One Studio, and the music video was directed by Aiden Thomas.

Watch it right now at





”This video shoot was great fun, we created the whole scenography in a rehearsal room moving black panels around to make it more realistic and I can’t believe how cool it looks” says bass guitarist Davide Santini. “Having all our mates around (including my brother) made the shooting experience really chill and smooth. We had a plot for the main scenes and having all our friends around gave us the opportunity to explore other ideas which led to an incredible result. We previously worked with Aiden Thomas [At What Cost? video] and we couldn’t resist working with him again because his videos are full of energy and he always manages to get the best result from our songs. The casting was also great: Oli, Tab and Francesco played the roles realistically giving the right vibe we were looking for. I’m stoked and I cannot wait to hear what people think about it!” Vocalist Pete Scammell adds, “The video depicts a girlfriend going to a local bar and trying to seek out another love. The song is a breakup song about an ex partner recalling how damaged their relationship was and how the other person was just looking for other people. The video was great fun to shoot, it stars some of the people who have helped us as a band over the past few years. The lead female, the protagonist, is Tab who took photos of us on tour, the boyfriend looking for his love is played by Oli who played drums for us on the same tour, and the man who has taken the protagonists eye is Francesco, Davide’s brother who filled in on bass for us last year! It was great to give these guys a proper place in our history as a band. Aiden Thomas filmed and directed the video and he absolutely smashed it. It captured the energy of the song with the context of the lyrics, we couldn’t be happier with what he put together for this video!”

The new album by State of Deceit is entitled Stalked by Daemons. Stalked by Daemons delivers the best of all metalcore, thrash, and groove, often in stylistic antithesis that is startling and ultimately satisfying. The intricate rhythm tracks are fascinating mosaics, always evolving in shape and color, and the blistering lead guitar solos paint pictures that leave scars, the aesthetic kind, like treasured ink we pattern into the flesh. The growl vocal is vicious just as the traditional, rich harmonies of the chorus-work are heartfelt and bold. State of Deceit are the epitome of metal at its core, at its roots. Metal artists are often social mysteries, but that is finally beside the point. Sometimes, they start social trends for the sake of leading the pack or demonstrating to us our own ironies, but in the end, all of that is just pomp and circumstance. Rock is about making tile. Rock is about the basement and the garage, and the idea that hard practice can make you a superstar. State of Deceit offer us a distinct, instrumental layering technique as the songs on Stalked by Daemons bring us into their process and into their world brick by brick! The riveting full-length release contains ten brutal songs, and it is scheduled for release on October 13, 2023. The album features artwork by Pierre-Alain D of 3mmi Design.

Download or Listen to Stalked by Daemons at https://ffm.to/sodsbd

For more information about State of Deceit and their "Withered" music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer!

State of Deceit live dates ( more info )

October 28 – Swansea, Wales (UK) @ Crowley’s Rock Bar (Halloween Bash)



State of Deceit discography

Stalked by Daemons (LP) - 2023

Retribution (EP) - 2019



State of Deceit lineup

Peter Scammell (lead vocals), Jonathan Russell (rhythm guitar), Gareth Jones (lead guitar), Davide Santini (bass & backing vocals), Matthew Toner (drums)