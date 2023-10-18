Sliptrick Records welcome UK Extreme Metal Group DEATH PIGEON

MUMBAI : From a young age the members of Death Pigeon have wanted to make music, and in 2019 that become a reality. The band is currently comprised of two members, JD and Neil. JD brings the short stories behind the music, bass playing, music creation, lyrics and vocals while Neil brings the guitar playing, music creation, production, mixing and mastering.
The group tell stories of pure imagination and turn them into macabre roller coasters of horror, gore and tragedy. Death Pigeon mix black and death metal, symphonies and horror to and make their own mix of extreme metal. The new EP, Vol 3: The Experiments, will be released via Sliptrick Records on all digital platforms worldwide.
Joining the ranks at Sliptrick Records:
Death Pigeon (UK) Extreme Metal
Death Pigeon are:
John Davies – Story Writer/Lyrics/Music/Bass/Vocals | Neil Berry – Music/Guitar/Mixing/Mastering
Band links: Official Website | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | On Sliptrick
