Rose Rose fuse their passion for disco with a garage-infused ambiance on 'Sky Queen (Elephant Talk Remix)'

MUMBAI : After releasing remixes of their debut EP 'Eye to Eye' by acclaimed artists such as Pastel and Roisto, Rose Rose are back with Elephant Talk’s remix of Sky Queen.
Drawing inspiration from the influential UK house era, Elephant Talk pays tribute to the British side of the duo's diverse musical inspiration, fusing the duo’s passion for disco with a darker, garage-infused ambiance.
Their recent EP 'Eye to Eye' has given a taste of what’s to come, garnering critical support from the likes of BBC 6, KCRW and Radio Nova.
Sky Queen (Elephant Talk Remix)' - Cover Art
Rose Rose - Sky Queen (Elephant Talk Remix)
(October 18th 2023, Neville Street Music)
