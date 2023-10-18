Prashant Ingole and Vishal Dadlani ignite passion with 'INDIA INDIA': A new anthem for Indian sports

MUMBAI — In a remarkable collaboration, renowned Bollywood lyricist Prashant Ingole and versatile singer Vishal Dadlani have joined forces to craft 'INDIA INDIA,' a spirited anthem that embodies the essence of national pride. This invigorating anthem, released at the dawn of the cricket season, aims to ignite the fervour of players and spectators alike. The vibrant and energetic music video of the anthem by 'Tagglabs' and 'Boat' brings the visual extravaganza, created with cutting-edge AI technology. It is a groundbreaking first in the world of music videos.

'India India' is musically backed by ADR Media Production.

INDIA INDIA (music video)

As India gears up for the ICC World Cup, 'INDIA INDIA' is a tribute to the unwavering spirit of Indian sportsmanship. Created from the heart of a fan, for the fans, this anthem extends its embrace beyond cricket, envisioning itself as a unifying anthem for all sports, akin to Shakira's "Waka Waka" for the football World Cup.

Prashant Ingole and Vishal Dadlani have previously teamed up to deliver unforgettable hits like 'Malhari', 'Ziddi Dil', and 'Aila Re'.

Prashant Ingole, the brilliant wordsmith behind iconic songs like "Gajanana," "Fitoori," and "Party On My Mind," shares his inspiration: "As a lifelong cricket lover, someone who holds India close to their heart, I've always found myself passionately chanting 'INDIA INDIA.' In May 2023, something magical happened, and I had the privilege of writing and composing 'INDIA INDIA.' This song is my gift from one fan to all the others. It's not just a song; it's an emotion, an expression of my deep love and devotion for the game and our beloved country."

Vishal Dadlani, an ardent patriot, adds, "It's always an honour to cheer for my country. I live and breathe for India, and I hope this song energises my fellow Indians to cheer even louder!"

Song Credits:

Song name: INDIA INDIA

Music, Lyrics & Curated by: PRASHANT INGOLE

Singer: VISHAL DADLANI

Music Producer: JACKIE VANJARI

Produced by: ADR MEDIA PRODUCTION

Adhish Rana

Amardeep Singh