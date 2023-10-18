RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Oct 2023 16:17 |  By RnMTeam

Jacana People share euphoric new single 'Ankledeep'

MUMBAI - Rising UK production-duo, Jacana People, return with a moment of euphoria - 'Ankledeep', their new single, out 18th October via Hide The Moth.

Propelled by boisterous, rhythmic currents, 'Ankledeep' showcases Jacana People's desire to make music that is uplifting and infused with the energy of the club. This new single provides a connecting thread to Jacana People's catalogue of more pensive, bittersweet moments but looks forward to a fresh optimism for the duo. A full-bodied sampled vocal carries the emotional weight of the track, offering a humanity that gently roughens the sheen of buoyant synth leads and glassy pads. Taking cues from the likes of Daniel Avery and Orbital, 'Ankledeep' leans on a distant nostalgia and desire to make you feel deeply, whilst skittering percussive hits and vaporous synth washes stutter and spasm quietly in the background.

Fresh off a first kaleidoscopic experience of Glastonbury, Jacana People were eager to harness the feeling of that journey in their new single - an uninterrupted float from one moment to another.

Jacana People say, 'We've been around a lot of great music this summer, Glastonbury, in particular, was a big highlight - and we wanted to capture some of that energy into whatever our next release was. We had the bones of 'Ankledeep' for a while and it just locked into place after we got back from Glasto. There's something quite unifying about having a big vocal moment and that choral quality to 'Ankledeep' has always resonated with us. We got into the weeds with getting that lead synth right, but it was important that it reflected this optimism we were both feeling.'

The release of 'Ankledeep' drops ahead of Jacana People's highly anticipated first headline show at The Social (London), on 21st November. Steadily refining their live show for the last year at shows with: George FitzGerald, Porij, Yun Punku, T.E.E.D, Maria Chiara Argiro, and Model Man, Jacana People are now ready to showcase their brand of bittersweet electronica in their own live setting. With 14 Million streams already under their belt, Jacana People have collaborated with the likes of Antony Szmierek, Lawrence Hart, Neil Cowley and performed remix duties for Barry Can't Swim, TIBASKO and Emancipator.

For more information on Jacana People please visit

Out the 18th October via Hide The Moth

Buy/Stream here / Press Shots here

Tags
Daniel Avery George FitzGerald Porij Yune Punku music Songs
Related news
 | 18 Oct 2023

Rose Rose fuse their passion for disco with a garage-infused ambiance on 'Sky Queen (Elephant Talk Remix)'

MUMBAI : After releasing remixes of their debut EP 'Eye to Eye' by acclaimed artists such as Pastel and Roisto, Rose Rose are back with Elephant Talk’s remix of Sky Queen.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2023

Celebrate Navratri with the Enchanting Beats of 'Radhey Radhey Dan Diya Raas' music by Dj Sheizwood, vocals by Deepshikha Nagpal and presented by Mediamax Entertainment

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in the joyous spirit of Navratri with the release of the sensational new song, "Radhey Radhey Dan Diya Raas." This electrifying track, featuring the exceptional musical talents of DJ Sheizwood and the mesmerizing vocals of Deepshikha Nagpal, is set to becom

read more
 | 18 Oct 2023

Lauren Spencer Smith shares new song 'Sad Forever'

MUMBAI — Today, multi-platinum singer-songwriter & global breakout star Lauren Spencer Smith shares her new song “Sad Forever” from her album, Mirror.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2023

Vh1 celebrates Dussehra with a Spectacular Music Extravaganza: Platinum Hits Galore!

MUMBAI : In a special treat for music enthusiasts this Dussehra, Vh1 GOLD is set to ignite screens with an explosive showcase of the hottest music videos that have achieved gold and platinum status on the International Billboard charts.

read more
 | 18 Oct 2023

Prashant Ingole and Vishal Dadlani ignite passion with 'INDIA INDIA': A new anthem for Indian sports

MUMBAI  — In a remarkable collaboration, renowned Bollywood lyricist Prashant Ingole and versatile singer Vishal Dadlani have joined forces to craft 'INDIA INDIA,' a spirited anthem that embodies the essence of national pride.

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music Group and Bandlab Technolgies announce first of its kind strategic AI collaboration

Music Leader and World’s Leading Social Music Creation Platform to Promote Responsible AI Practices...read more

RED FM Introduces 14th Season of Its Longest Running IP Red Raas

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more

QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama Unite Forces to launch a Bollywood Music & Entertainment Channel on Connected TV

MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more

BandLab Technologies appoints a Senior Advisor for AI

MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
QARAN's high-energy hits dominate the Indian Music Scene

MUMBAI: QARAN's high-energy hits from ‘Thank you for coming’ dominate the Indian Music Scene* QARAN, the sensational musician and composer, is...read more

2
Martin Garrix launches exclusive charity note and special edition JBL speaker during Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI : Martin Garrix is set to make a significant impact during this year's Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) with the launch of his very own charity...read more

3
El Kintano and La Venerea release a series of videos from his latest album 'Oceanos Sangrientos'

MUMBAI : EL KINTANO Y LA VENEREA releases a series of new videos from his latest album "Océanos Sangrientos". "Oceanos Sangrientos" recorded in the...read more

4
Vh1 celebrates Dussehra with a Spectacular Music Extravaganza: Platinum Hits Galore!

MUMBAI : In a special treat for music enthusiasts this Dussehra, Vh1 GOLD is set to ignite screens with an explosive showcase of the hottest music...read more

5
Celebrate Navratri with the Enchanting Beats of 'Radhey Radhey Dan Diya Raas' music by Dj Sheizwood, vocals by Deepshikha Nagpal and presented by Mediamax Entertainment

MUMBAI : Get ready to immerse yourself in the joyous spirit of Navratri with the release of the sensational new song, "Radhey Radhey Dan Diya Raas...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games